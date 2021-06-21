The Dilworth I grew up in had a mix of housing - a blessing for me and Mrs. Cohen

The 2040 Plan

I grew up in a Dilworth of single-family homes, duplexes and quadplexes. As a kid, I ran errands for older folks in the neighborhood, like Mrs. Cohen. She lived in the quadplex at Ideal Way and Dilworth West. Errands done, we’d talk at her kitchen table over slices of warm pound cake and a glass of Coke on ice.

This apartment allowed Mrs. Cohen to give up her big house and stay in a familiar place. More importantly, it gave me the opportunity to get to know her. Great neighborhoods have this kind of livability.

For those who think the 2040 plan means the end of their neighborhoods, I offer you Dilworth. Mrs. Cohen’s well-proportioned quadplex fit right in, unlike so many shoehorned McMansions.

People have gotten afraid of diversity. Without it, that little quadplex wouldn’t have been built and I would never have gotten to know Mrs. Cohen. Talk about lost value...

Tim O’Donoghue, Charlotte

Discrimination

Regarding “A conservative non-discrimination ordinance for Charlotte,” (June 21 Opinion):

Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari and co-writer Kyle Luebke seem to believe “freedom” is a shiny object they found on the ground that will solve all of our ills.

So simple, no?

Again, louder for those in the back: Freedom does not include the freedom to discriminate, despite what “the (tenets) of that religious organization” may say.

Volumes of case law exist on the topic of “protected class.” You are free to believe as you wish, but when you hang out a shingle, you are bound by law as to whom you may hire, fire, serve, rent to, etc. It’s not that difficult.

Sue Anderson, Huntersville

NC elections

Regarding “GOP aims to halt count of mail ballots after election,” (June 18):

I hate to inform state Sen. Warren Daniel that Election Day is and has always been the deadline for voting. In North Carolina, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by the post office on Election Day.

Warren’s argument is poorly presented, but people may believe him.

Now, stopping counting on Election Day is totally different. I’m sure most people have had mail delivery problems in the last 18 months. Let’s not add another election law to interfere with our election process.

North Carolina ran a secure and safe election in 2020, let’s keep it that way.

Daryl Solomonson, Troutman

The 1619 Project

The question I have of critics of The 1619 Project, especially Sen. Thom Tillis, is: Have you read it?

To celebrate Juneteenth, I read The 1619 Project, along with its scholarly critiques. It connects current themes of justice, economics and social consciousness to slavery.

Though it has accuracy and contextual critics, it makes you think, which for me makes it a success.

Victors write history, and as we become a minority majority community, that history is being rewritten.

Southerners need to look through the lens of our Black and brown neighbors and loosen our ties to the South as depicted in Gone with the Wind.

Deb Park, Charlotte

Manchin and HR1

The dictionary says “bipartisanship” is an agreement between the two political parties.

Today, this definition is destroying our country, giving power to the minority and not the majority of the American people.

It’s time to redefine the idea of “bipartisanship.”

H.R. 1, a far-reaching election bill, is supported by 62% of Americans. Despite Sen. Joe Manchin’s stance on “bipartisanship” as beginning and ending in Washington, I refuse to accept this Washington, D.C. paradigm.

If our democracy is to survive, it must reflect the wishes of the majority.

No single man or woman should have the power to override the will of the people.

DonnaMarie Woodson, Charlotte

Capitol rioters

I’ve searched Google and military sites looking for proper American flag protocol. No place that it’s listed does it say it can be used to beat someone senseless.

If you find it let me know. There are several people who “wandered” into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 who need to be informed.

E. T. Shafer, Charlotte