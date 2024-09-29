Dillon Gabriel throws for 3 TDs as No. 8 Oregon beats UCLA 34-13 in first Big Ten game

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dan Lanning wasn't about to be caught up in the historical significance of Oregon winning its first Big Ten game Saturday night.

That can come at another time. Instead, the Ducks' coach wanted to discuss quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his team putting together another strong effort on both sides of the ball.

Gabriel threw three touchdown passes and moved up in the NCAA record books, while the defense didn't allow an offensive touchdown as eighth-ranked Oregon rolled to a 34-13 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

“It was a complete game in a lot of ways,” Lanning said. “Dillon continues to prove that he’s a savvy quarterback. He did a good job of utilizing his feet when the first answer wasn’t there and moving on to the next look. The defense played their best game yet. After the first series we figured out their rhythm and what they were going to be doing.”

Tez Johnson had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two TDs as the Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) picked up their 12th victory in their last 13 meetings against the Bruins.

Jordan James added 103 yards rushing and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Oregon took control in the first half as it scored on its first five possessions. After UCLA got a field goal on its opening drive to get to 7-3, the Ducks' defense forced a turnover and three straight three-and-outs on the next four series and held the Bruins to minus-8 yards in the second quarter.

All of that results in the Ducks being unbeaten after four games for the second straight year, and third since 2015.

UCLA (1-3, 0-2) has dropped three straight in DeShaun Foster's first season as coach. It is the first time since 1963 the Bruins have not scored at least 20 points in any of their first four games.

“Just like I told them, there’s not many words that are going to change this. It’s our actions. Actions speak louder than words," Foster said. "We’ve got to change our actions out there on the field, and hopefully that’ll fix some stuff.”

Gabriel — who completed 31 of 41 passes for 280 yards — became the fourth Football Bowl Subdivision player to reach 16,000 yards passing for his career and moved into a three-way tie for third with 134 touchdown passes.

The sixth-year senior has 16,059 yards in 54 games at three different schools. He played parts of three seasons at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma, where he played in 2022 and '23. Gabriel decided to play his final year at Oregon because the Hawaii native wanted to play closer to home.

“I'm trusting the guys. When you get the ball in the playmakers hands they make plays,” Gabriel said. “The trust and belief are there but more importantly guys are elite with what they did.”

Gabriel's best pass came midway through the second quarter when he connected with Johnson for a 52-yard touchdown to make it 25-3. Johnson blew past UCLA’s coverage, caught the ball at the 10 and went untouched into the end zone.

Johnson then had a 12-yard grab near the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter to make it 34-13. It is the second time this season and sixth in his career that the senior has had double-digit catches.

“I see confidence, poise and trust in his teammates," Johnson said. “When you have a quarterback like that back there it is comfortable as a receiver to run each play.”

Gabriel's other touchdown pass came on Oregon's opening possession of Big Ten play when Traeshon Johnson's reception for 11 yards capped an 11-play, 75-yard series.

Gabriel's only mistake came late in the second quarter when Bryan Addison had a 96-yard pick six to get the Bruins to 28-10 at halftime. It was the first interception return TD for Addison, who began his career at Oregon.

Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers was 12 of 20 for 118 yards and two interceptions. The senior was sacked four times and left the game during the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

“If you know Ethan, you know he was fighting to stay out there. So when you have a player that’s begging to stay out there and he wanted to keep playing, we’re gonna let him play," Foster said.

The takeaway

Oregon: While most of the attention goes to the offense, the defense continues to be stout. The Ducks have sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times and is allowing only 154.8 passing yards per game.

UCLA: The Bruins' offense under first-year coordinator Eric Bieniemy has gone six quarters since it last reached the end zone.

Poll implications

Oregon should move up at least one spot after sixth-ranked Mississippi's loss to Kentucky.

Up next

Oregon: Welcomes Michigan State on Friday night in the Ducks' first Big Ten home game.

UCLA: Travels to ninth-ranked Penn State in what will be a 9 a.m. PDT kickoff on Saturday.

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press