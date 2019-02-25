Dillon Danis Suspended and Fined for His Role in UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl

Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor - SBG Ireland Teammates

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has finally received his punishment for the UFC 229 post fight brawl last October.

Danis was working in the corner for Conor McGregor for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Almost immediately after the fight was over, Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage to go after Danis, which set off a huge brawl outside the cage as security rushed into stop the melee.

On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a proposed adjudication for Danis to be suspended for seven months retroactive to Oct. 6, which was the date of UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

In addition to the suspension, Danis will also face a $7,500 fine that must be paid before he’s allowed to be licensed to fight again.

Danis will be eligible to compete again after May 6, 2019.

Danis currently competes for Bellator MMA where he holds a 1-0 record in his fighting career after spending years in the grappling circuit.

In the proposed adjudication process, the commission admonished Danis for motioning to Nurmagomdov to come at him after the fight with McGregor was finished. Danis was also punished for needing to be restrained several times after security had intervened to shut down the brawl.

Danis had already agreed to the proposed adjudication before the hearing took place on Monday.

In the end, Danis received the lightest punishment out of anybody involved in the melee.

Nurmagomedov was suspended nine months and fined $500,000 while McGregor faced a six month suspension and a $25,000 fine.

Nurmagomedov’s teammates Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov ultimately faced the stiffest punishment with each of them being fined $25,000 and suspended for one year for their involvement in the brawl.