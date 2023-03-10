Dillon Brooks to Draymond Green after Grizzlies beat Warriors: 'Keep talking about me'

The recent war of words between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks added additional spice to Thursday's matchup between the Warriors and Grizzlies. Memphis defeated Golden State 131-110 in the showdown of burgeoning rivals, giving Brooks the last word ... for now.

Brooks ignited the back-and-forth by sharing his dislike of Green – "I don't like Draymond at all," he said – and the Warriors to ESPN. Green responded earlier this week on his podcast, calling Brooks an "idiot" and a "clown" and saying his understanding of basketball was at a "fan level."

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green said of Brooks.

Memphis won Thursday, though, and Brooks (14 points, six assists) got the postgame interview on the floor with TNT.

"That's what I do, I talk," Brooks said when asked about his message to Green. "I told him... keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court. It's cute, it's fun for him."

Dillon Brooks joins @JaredSGreenberg postgame to discuss his exchange with Draymond Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/8c32RNJFPa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2023

At the end of the interview, Brooks had a parting shot for Green: "You should give the mic to Draymond, make him talk about me. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better."

Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies clap back against the Warriors 👏 pic.twitter.com/UiIG6ABTdF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 10, 2023

There was one heated moment during the game between the pair, when Green put his hand and the ball in Brooks' face as he attempted to move through Brooks (who refused to move) on the way to the baseline following a made basket, but things did not escalate from there.

Story continues

Draymond and Dillon Brooks getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/a3QCKBUzhl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

Brooks had a few more things to say in his postgame media session.

He said he wasn't mad at Green's comments "because I know I'm a better player than him." He did take some exception to Green "trying to pin my teammates against me."

"That's a low blow. That's the type of player he is."

"I ain't out there getting (into) physical altercations with my teammates," Brooks added, a reference to Green punching Jordan Poole before this season began.

Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks are separated by an official after a basket by Brooks,

For his part, Green was adamant that Warriors-Grizzlies is still not a rivalry.

"Rivalries are created by you win, I win," Green said. "Clearly we won four times and I think their organization has zero championships so I can't consider that a rivalry."

"Anybody can win in March," Green added. "Anybody can win in March. What that mean? I have hard time getting out of my bed in March. What's a game in March mean?"

The rematch comes March 18th when the teams play for the fourth and final time this regular season. The Warriors currently lead the season series 2-1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dillon Brooks: Draymond Green's podcast is 'cute' and 'fun'