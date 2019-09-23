Dillon Bassett drives No. 90 Chevrolet Camaro to 13th-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Dillon Bassett placed 13th in the Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway, adding 24 points to his season total.

Bassett now sits at 58 points on the season.

Christopher Bell came away with the victory in the race, with Austin Cindric finishing second, and Cole Custer placing third. Justin Allgaier brought home fourth place, followed by Chase Briscoe in the No. 5 spot.

Bell also was victorious in each of the race’s first two stages.

Bassett qualified in 26th position at 114.117 mph. After four career starts, the rookie driver continues to search for the first checkered flag and top-10 finish of his career.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 31 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were four lead changes.

With Bell finishing out front in Joe Gibbs’ Supra, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 973 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 966. Ford sits at No. 3 with 954 points on the season.

