Dillion Whitehawk handed maximum sentence for 2nd-degree murder of Regina mother

On Tuesday morning, in a courtroom full of Keesha Bitternose's loved ones, a Court of King's Bench judge sentenced Dillon Whitehawk to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years — the maximum sentence for second-degree murder — in the Regina mother's 2020 gang-related death.

In her decision, Justice Janet McMurtry called the 28-year-old a "serial murderer" and pointed to his previous first-degree murder convictions in the separate drive-by shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto in 2019.

"Notably, Mr. Whithawk showed no remorse for the death of Ms. Bitternose," the judge said.

"I can come to no conclusion other than that Mr. Whitehawk is a dangerous man and deserves to be in the category of the worst offenders."

Bitternose, 29, was found dead in a Cameron Street home, known to many witnesses throughout the judge-alone trial as a frequent gang hangout, on Jan. 5, 2020 — three days after she died, according to autopsy results.

The forensic pathologist who conducted Bitternose's autopsy testified that the woman had too many injuries from being beaten, stabbed and possibly shot to determine her exact cause of death. She ultimately died of a collapsed lung and severe blood loss, the doctor concluded.

Two other people have already been convicted of manslaughter in Bitternose's death.

In her decision, McMurtry called the killing a "ferocious and impulsive attack" — one that the Crown correctly labelled as "senseless and brutal."

In December 2022, McMurtry said she could not believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Whitehawk deliberately planned Bitternose's murder, that it was connected with a criminal organization or that Bitternose was forcibly confined. Therefore, she found him guilty of second-degree murder instead of first-degree.

Co-Crown prosecutor Adam Breker said there are plans to appeal the reduced conviction.

"In this case, we believe we have proven that the murder of Ms. Bitternose was committed in association with a criminal organization, so we think legally that test has been met," he explained.

Breker said the application has been filed, but the timeline could range from months to years before the appeal is argued in court.

Bitternose's family to begin healing process

Outside the courthouse, Bitternose's younger sister, Lynea George, told reporters she felt a flood of emotions when she heard the judge deliver Whitehawk's sentence.

"It's still justice, but it's not the justice that we wanted," Lynea said, noting the family will be standing behind Crown prosecutors in their appeal.

Crystal George, Bitternose's stepmother, said she was also satisfied with Whitehawk's sentence. However, she was disappointed that the judge referenced the woman's gang ties in the process.

She said Bitternose should be remembered instead for being a mother of four, who had earned her business administration certificate and had dreams of one day becoming an Indigenous social worker.

Her sister agreed.

"Despite her lifestyle that she went down the last couple of years, that's not who she was," Lynea said.

"She wasn't just anybody — she was somebody. And she was important to us."

After sitting through three trials stemming from Bitternose's death, her family said the Whitehawk sentencing symbolized the start of their healing process.

For Crystal, that begins with forgiveness.

"It's hard to know exactly what they've done — how brutally they have taken a life," she said.

"How do I explain it to my children, to my grandchildren, to get them to forgive these people? Because without forgiveness, we can't heal."

With the court process over for now, Crystal said she plans to reach out to Whitehawk's mother in hopes that they can set up a talking circle to share their feelings.

"We are not bad parents. We have suffered a lot of trauma ourselves in our lives, and we have to help heal our children," she said.

"I just hope that we can help heal each other before anything gets worse."

On the other hand, Arlen Bitternose, the victim's father, is at a different place in his healing journey.

"Maybe someday I'll forgive them, but it's not any time soon," he said.