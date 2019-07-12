Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas: Fight date, price, how to watch, live stream full card

Dillian Whyte will clash Oscar Rivas in a heavyweight showdown that could determine the next title contender at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 20, live on DAZN

Whyte (25-1 18 KOs) will be putting his number one spot with the WBC on the line when he faces the unbeaten Rivas and the 31-year-old Brit will be looking for a tenth straight win against the Columbian. Whyte has become a must-watch fighter since going to war with Anthony Joshua back in December 2012, and is taking on a formidable opponent in Rivas.

“I am very happy to be fighting again at The O2 in July,” Whyte said via press release. “Oscar Rivas is undefeated and ranked in the top 10 across the board of all the governing bodies. He has been one of the most avoided heavyweight fighters in the last few years. His KO victory over Bryant Jennings sent shockwaves through the division. He has a great amateur and professional record, including a win over Kubrat Pulev. I am more than happy to carry on fighting top 10 fighters like Rivas until I get my well-earned shot at Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua. I can't wait until July 20 to fight again at The O2 which is one of the best venues in the world for boxing.”

Rivas (26-0 18 KOs) is a dangerous opponent as the unbeaten Colombian heads into the bout coming off of the biggest win of his career when he stopped former title challenger Bryant Jennings back in January. That victory underlined his potential to be a future contender. ‘Kaboom’ is ranked at number ten with the WBC, seven in the IBF and a fifth with both the WBA and WBO.



The Canada-based 31-year-old carries an impressive amateur record into the professional ranks, beating Kubrat Pulev in the 2008 Olympic Games a year after landing silver in the Pan-American games. With 18 knockouts in 26 fights since turning pro, July 20 promises to be an explosive war between two big punchers.



‘‘I have waited for this opportunity for a very long time,” said Rivas. “Dillian Whyte is an excellent boxer, a world class fighter, and the number one contender. He deserves all my respect for his accomplishments, and I am grateful for the opportunity he is giving me.



“This is exactly the kind of challenge I was hoping to get. I am undefeated, I am planning to keep my perfect record after July 20 in my quest to get the ultimate opportunity to become World champion.”



“This is a great fight with both men coming off explosive late knockouts,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Rivas is undefeated and looking to take Dillian’s number one spot but as we know, The O2 has become a fortress for him of late and this is set to be another war. We are planning a huge night of boxing on July 20 with a monster card topped by the brilliant heavyweight headliner.”





















When is the Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas fight?

The Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas fight will take place on July 20 live an exclusively on DAZN





Where is the Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas fight?

The Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England. The multi-purpose venue opened in 2007 and has a capacity of 20,000.





What time does Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas fight start?

The Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas fight undercard is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET, with the main card slated for a 4 p.m. start, both on DAZN.





How to watch Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte record and bio

Name: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte

Nationality: British

Born: 04-11-1988

Height: 6’ 4”

Reach: 78”

Total fights: 26

Record: 25-1 with 18 knockouts













Oscar Rivas record and bio

Name: Oscar ‘Kaboom’ Rivas

Nationality: Colombian

Born: 06-06-1987

Height: 6’ ½”

Reach: 76 ½”

Total fights: 26

Record: 26-0 with 18 knockouts

















Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas fight card

Main card

Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas;

Lawrence Okolie vs. TBA; BBBofC & Commonwealth cruiserweight titles

David Allen vs. David Price; Heavyweights

Undercard