Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker: What time is the fight, where can I watch it, TV channel, what are the odds, prediction

Dillian Whyte takes on Joseph Parker in an eagerly anticipated clash this weekend, with both men looking to win to set up a rematch with unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.

Whyte lost to Joshua back in 2015 but has won seven fights since then, picking up the WBC Silver heavyweight title in a points win over Robert Helenius and then defending it last time out, brutally stopping the Australian Lucas Browne.

Parker is meanwhile looking to bounce back after losing on points to Joshua in March. The Kiwi became the first man to survive 12 rounds with the unified champion but did not box aggressively and missed out on his chance to add the WBA, IBF and IBO titles to his WBO belt.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday night’s fight.

When is it?

The fight is this weekend. 28 July 2018 at The O2 Arena. As ever with boxing it’s hard to provide an exact time, but expect the main event ring walks from around 10pm.

Where can I watch it?

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office. You can book online, over the phone or using your remote control, and it will cost you £19.95.

That price jumps to £25.95 if you book over the pone after midnight on Friday 27 July.

parker-whyte.jpg

Both men want another shot at Anthony Joshua (Getty)

And can I still get tickets?

Technically, it’s a sell-out.

You can still pick up tickets on websites such as StubHub, but you’re going to need very deep pockets.

What’s at stake?

Two baubles are up for grabs: Whyte is defending his WBC Silver heavyweight title, whilst the vacant WBO International heavyweight title is also on the line.

But in reality the two men are boxing for another shot at Joshua. Should he come through his fight with Alexander Povetkin, Joshua will almost certainly take on WBC champion Deontay Wilder in his next contest. The winner of this fight would hope to be up next.

dillian-whyte.jpg

Dillian Whyte is defending his WBC silver belt (Getty)

What are their records?

Whyte: 23-1-0 (17 KO)

Parker: 24-1-0 (18 KO)

Both men have suffered only one defeat in their professional careers: to unified world champion Joshua.

What have they been saying?

Dillian Whyte:

“What have I said about him, apart from facts that he didn't show enough courage in the Anthony Joshua fight, that's all I said.

dillian-whyte.jpg

Whyte only has one defeat on his record (Getty)

“Him, Kevin Barry, they just talk rubbish. They are already making excuses.

“’Oh Parker flew to England, flew to America’. He didn't have to fly to America. He could have stayed and trained in England, but he decided to go back to Vegas. That's his choice.

“’Oh we've only had a six-week training camp’. No, we've had the same time, we've both had seven weeks' training camp.

“They're making all these excuses so when he loses, they'll say ‘oh well, he had a hard time, jetlagged, he was this, he was that’.

“All I'm hearing is excuses, excuses. I haven't got time for that, I'm just here to go and put that smack down on someone.”

Joseph Parker:

whyte-parker.jpg

Whyte and Parker will fight on the 28th July (Getty)

“We are in the hurt business and if I don't hurt him, he is going to hurt me.

“I want to go out and smash his body and head and exchange punches - and whoever lands the cleanest shot should get the knock-out.

“He has only been knocked out once so it will be hard, even if I knock him down I think he will get back up, which shows he has heart.”

What are the latest odds?

Whyte to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 7/2

Whyte to win by decision or technical decision: 2/1

Parker to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 4/1

Parker to win by decision or technical decision: 6/4

Draw or technical draw: 25/1

What is our prediction?

Parker on points.