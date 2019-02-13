Dillian Whyte vs Dominic Breazeale: WBC order fight to determine Deontay Wilder’s mandatory challenger

The WBC has ordered a heavyweight bout between Dillian Whyte and Dominic Breazeale to determine who will become mandatory challenger to heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

​Both Whyte and Breazeale have only suffered a single defeat in their career, both to unified IBF, WBA & WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

Whyte was initially set for a rematch with Joshua on 13 April at Wembley but negotiations broke down after the fighters respective teams failed to agree terms.

Breazeale was stopped by Joshua in seven rounds at the O2 Arena in 2016 but has since recovered with three knockout victories of his own.

Whyte and Breazeale were in negotiations to fight last year, but the American was hesitant due to believing he was next in line to face Wilder, before the WBC champino opted to face Tyson Fury.

Whyte has been on a nine-match win streak since losing to Joshua, racking up thrilling wins against the likes of Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker, and has grown frustated at his failure to be given a world title shot.

After the decision was announced, Whyte took to social media and wrote: "Yeahhhhhhhh boyyyyy oooooooo snappppppppp lets go baby number one baby it’s about to go down yeahhhh".

The WBC's decision means Joshua will almost certainly travel to New York in June to take on brash American Jarrell Miller, with Madison Square Garden thought to be the likely destination for the bout.

Meanwhile, Wilder's rematch with Fury is close to being confirmed after the purse bid for the fight was delayed.