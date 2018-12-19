Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora: When is it, fight date, undercard, where to watch, prediction, odds and more

Just 30 days remain until Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora meet for their hotly anticipated rematch at the O2 on 22 December on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte edged the pair’s first grudge match in December 2016 by razor-tight split decision with many protesting that Chisora was the rightful victor.

Eddie Hearn was hoping to stage the rematch in 2017 but Chisora succumbed to a drab points defeat to Agit Kabayel for the European Title in Monaco which scuppered those plans.

Whyte meanwhile embarked on a strong run of form and has surged up the heavyweight rankings with successive wins against Robert Helenius, Lucas Browne and a pay-per-view debut victory against Joseph Parker last March.

However, Chisora's stunning knockout of Carlos Takam on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin in September sparked negotiations once again with an agreement eventually found after David Haye became a late addition into Chisora’s camp.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Whyte scored a narrow victory first time around (Getty)

When and where is the fight taking place?

The bout will take place on 22 December at the O2 Arena in London with the fighters expecting to begin their ringwalks at around 22:00 UK time.

Where can I watch it and how much are tickets?

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office and will cost £16.95. Tickets for the 02 are still available and start at £40.

What’s at stake?

The winner of the bout will put themselves in pole position to face Anthony Joshua at Wembley in April.

What happened last time?

Whyte won the pair’s first bout via tight split-decision with the scorecards reading 115-113 115-114 114-115.

Who is on the undercard?

Charlie Edwards will challenge Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales for the WBC World Flyweight Championship on the undercard. Rosales defended the title against Paddy Barnes in Belfast last August while it will be Edwards' second challenge for world honours having come up short against John Riel Casemiro in 2016.

David Price returns after suffering defeat to Sergey Kuzmin on the undercard of Joshua-Povetkin to face fellow Brit Tom Little in another domestic heavyweight bout and Ryan Walsh will defend his British Featherweight Title against Reece Bellotti.