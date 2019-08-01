Dillian Whyte passed one pre-fight drug test, failed another

Something strange is going on surrounding Dillian Whyte's drug tests before his fight with Oscar Rivas on July 20.

According to a letter obtained by ESPN, which was sent by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to both fighters and their teams Thursday, Whyte's drug tests came back negative in a pre-fight test July 17 and negative in a post-fight July 21.

However, Whyte tested positive for the banned steroid dianabol in a pre-fight test administered by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) on July 17.

VADA was not made aware of the failed test and UKAD decided to allow the fight to go on. The reason is unclear, according to ESPN.

While it appears one organization cleared Whyte before the fight, another did not which puts a lot of things up in the air.

Whyte defeated Rivas by decision on July 20, but WBC withdrew its recognition of Whyte's victory this week while it does its own investigation.

Whyte (26-1-0, 18 knockouts) faces a suspension for the positive test. But he has the opportunity to appeal, which is a process that can take up to a year.

This is not the first time Whyte has been involved in a controversy over a banned substance. The 31-year-old was given a two-year ban for testing positive for methylhexaneamine in 2012, but he insisted at the time he did not knowingly ingest the drug.