How Dilip Kumar's portrayal of Devdas is an enduring benchmark for tragic performances

Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor who was once the heartthrob of millions passed away on 7 July. Known for his moving performances, the 98-year-old actor was popular as the Tragedy King of Bollywood. From portraying the role of the Mughal Prince Salim who fought his father for his love to that of a villager who stood up for tongawallas, Kumar played several serious roles with brilliance.

One of his most memorable roles is that of Devdas. Before Dilip Kumar played the character of the grief-stricken lover, several other actors had worked in the film adaptations of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel. A silent Devdas film in 1928 was the first cinematic adaptation of the novel.

Kumar brought the character of Devdas to life with his appealing performance in the Bimal Roy directorial. Known as the only method actor of Bollywood, his portrayal of Devdas continues to be appreciated and admired and is touted to be the best of all screen depictions of this character. Years later, Shah Rukh Khan would also play the same role in an adaptation of the film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The 1955 film featured Kumar opposite Suchitra Sen in the role of Devdas' beloved Paro. Regarded as one of the most beautiful heroines of all time, Vyjayanthimala played the role of Chandramukhi, a courtesan who falls in love with Devdas.

Kumar's performance as the drunkard who dies without meeting Paro one last time won the hearts of many. He was known to underplay his characters, unlike many of his contemporaries, and deliver realistic performances. This is why his portrayal of the lover who drowned his grief in alcohol seldom came across as as loud or artificial.

His measured portrayal of a melodramatic character is still admired. In 2004, Bhansali created Devdas with Khan in the lead and Aishwarya Rai in the role of Paro. Chandramukhi was played by Madhuri Dixit. While the actor brought his own element to the role, it is Kumar who set the gold standard for playing tragic roles.

In fact, Khan had time and again mentioned how Kumar was an inspiration for him. The love was reciprocated by the actor and his wife Saira Banu who said that if they would have had a son, he might have looked like the actor.

