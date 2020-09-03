Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan passes away in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Ehsan Khan passed away Wednesday night at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. He was 90. In August, it was reported that Kumar's brothers Ehsan and Aslam had tested positive for the coronavirus.

News agency Asian News International writes that Ehsan was suffering from heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's disease.

Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 11 pm yesterday. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra " ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Faisal Farooqui, who often tweets on behalf of the legendary actor, shared the news of Ehsan's passing.

Dilip Saab's youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Pls pray for them. Posted by @FAISALmouthshut on behalf of #DilipKumar " Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 3, 2020

On 21 August, Aslam, 88, who had hypertension, ischemic heart disease, and diabetes, passed away in the same hospital. Both brothers were admitted to the hospital after they complained of breathlessness.

They were being treated under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar, who had said that their age and comorbidities had made their condition critical.

In March, the 97-year-old actor had tweeted that he was under "complete isolation" as wife actress Saira Banu (75) had "left nothing to chance" to ensure that he does not contract any infection

Kumar also appealed to his fans and followers to protect themselves and others by staying indoors as much as possible.

