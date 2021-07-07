Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu offer condolences

FP Staff
Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Kumar had experienced recent bouts of breathlessness after which he had to be admitted to the hospital twice in the past month. As news of his death broke, actors, politicians and eminent personalities across the board extended their condolences.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, director Hansal Mehta, South Indian star Chiranjeevi, the defence minister Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, actress Nimrat Kaur, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Suhel Seth, comedian turned actor Vir Das were the first to post about the veteran's demise, offering their prayers for his soul.

See the posts

 

 

