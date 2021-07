File Photo: Veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar during a function. (Photo by Satiash Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has passed away at the age of 98, according to the doctors treating him at Mumbai hospital.

Earlier on Monday, a tweet on behalf of Kumar's wife Saira Banu had said that his health was improving. The veteran actor had been admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness.

More to follow…