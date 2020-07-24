'Dil Bechara' Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film Reminds Us Of All That We Lost

A still from Dil Bechara

In one of the strangest scenes of Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara,a film released on Hotstar after its leading actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, Sanjana Sanghi’s Kizie and Rajput’s Manny travel to Paris. There, they meet reclusive singer-songwriter Abhimanyu Veer, whose music Kizie has obsessively revered and who is the reason for their trip in the first place.

She wants to know why Veer left one of her favourite tracks, Main Tumhara, incomplete. They’re taken aback when Veer, brash, insensitive, obnoxious talks about the unfairness of life, how people lose the will to live after their loved ones die, and bizarrely, about the illegality of suicide. He appears to be unaffected by the illness that plagues Kizie (thyroid cancer), who is disturbed and heartbroken after the encounter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s an awkward yet effective scene that unintentionally captures something deep: the fault in our stars. Kizie must reckon with the same idea that a legion of Bollywood fans are grappling with since Rajput’s death: unlike what we tell ourselves, our idols are broken and imperfect. The quest to excavate the reasons for why a work of art was left incomplete — or why the journey of an actor was abruptly cut short — will never yield satisfying answers.

It’s best to not seek them.

Given Dil Bechara’s eerie preoccupation with death and incomplete stories, it’s impossible to divorce the experience of watching film in light of what we know and what we’ve lost. Seemingly innocuous scenes from the movie take on sinister meaning and inspire both disbelief and discomfort.

The film begins with a funeral, ends with a memorial and in the time between the two, meditates on the difficulties of living after losing someone. Early on, a dialogue talks about the non-existence of happy endings. On their first date Kizie and Manny, one terminally ill and the other in remission, go by the lakeside; Rajput wears a maroon t-shirt that says ‘Help!’.

Under ordinary circumstances these...

Continue reading on HuffPost