Dikembe Mutombo, NBA legend and Hall of Famer, dies of brain cancer at 58

Former Atlanta Hawks' Dikembe Mutombo speaks during a halftime ceremony retiring his number at an NBA basketball game between the Hawks and the Boston Celtics Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The NBA announced on Monday that Hall of Famer, humanitarian and legendary shot blocker Dikembe Mutombo has died at 58. The cause of death was brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with back in Oct. 2022. Mutombo was surrounded by his family when he passed.

Mutombo, originally from Democratic Republic of the Congo, became one of the best defensive players of all time over his 18-year career. He played for six teams total, but spent most of his time with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. (He spent one-plus seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and one season each with the New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks.) He was an eight-time All-Star and a four-time defensive player of the year. He led the NBA in blocks in 1994, 1995 and 1996, and led the league in rebounds in 2000 and 2001. Both the Hawks and Nuggets have retired his number, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Born Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacque Wamutombo in 1966, he had originally planned to become a doctor and intended to study medicine at Georgetown before he was recruited to play basketball by legendary coach John Thompson. He earned degrees in linguistics and diplomacy in 1991, but with the Nuggets drafting him with the fourth overall pick, there was no question his future was in basketball and not international relations.

Of course, you can't talk about Mutombo without mentioning the finger wag. Mutombo would break out the famous "no, no, no" finger wag when he would execute a particularly savage block.

“No, no, no!”



On this day in 1997… Dikembe Mutombo had 3 straight blocks and broke out the finger wag. #NBAVault #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/dgOYwXuLXr — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 9, 2022

The finger wag became bigger than life, and Mutombo was on board it. He did it in photos, he did it on the red carpet, he did it in commercials. It became part of who he was, and just like life itself, he embraced it.

Following Mutombo's retirement from the NBA in 2009, he focused on philanthropy and humanitarianism, wanting to give back to his home country and the entire continent of Africa. He created the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997 (12 years before he'd retire) to improve living conditions in the DRC, and received numerous awards from the NBA and other organizations for his work in Africa to improve conditions and reduce the spread of polio.

Just a quick story. Dikembe's mother died during wartime in the Congo when she couldn't get to a hospital in time because an ambulance was unavailable. Plus, she could have been arrested due to the climate. Dikembe's response to that tragedy? He built a hospital in his hometown. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) September 30, 2024

Mutombo's son, Ryan, posted a touching tribute to his father on Instagram.

Dikembe Mutombo's son, Ryan, shared a special message honoring his father ❤️



(via ryanmutombo/IG) pic.twitter.com/hHvrpJwFDx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2024

Commissioner Adam Silver, who named Mutombo the first NBA Global Ambassador, released a statement about his friend's death.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life on the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first global ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing firsthand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep, booming voice, and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.

"Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lies were touched by big heart, and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe's wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community, which he truly loved and which loved him back."

Mutombo is survived by his wife, Rose, their three children, and four children of Rose's deceased brothers they adopted in 1996.