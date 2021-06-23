Dike, Michel each score 2 goals in Orlando City's 5-0 win

  • Orlando player Benji Michel celebrates in front of fans and fallen San Jose goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski, right, after scoring a goal during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando player Benji Michel celebrates in front of fans and fallen San Jose goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski, right, after scoring a goal during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando player Nani (17) scores a goal past San Jose goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski (1) during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando player Nani (17) scores a goal past San Jose goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski (1) during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando coach Oscar Pareja coaches during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando coach Oscar Pareja coaches during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando player Kyle Smith (24) blocks a goal shot by San Jose player Crisitan Espinoza (10) during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando player Kyle Smith (24) blocks a goal shot by San Jose player Crisitan Espinoza (10) during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando player Antonio Carlos kneels before the start of the San Jose Earthquakes at Orlando City MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando player Antonio Carlos kneels before the start of the San Jose Earthquakes at Orlando City MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando player Benji Michel, left, scores a goal past San Jose goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski, right, during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando player Benji Michel, left, scores a goal past San Jose goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski, right, during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando players celebrate with Benji Michel (19) after he scored a goal during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando players celebrate with Benji Michel (19) after he scored a goal during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando player Daryl Dike, left, leaps to head the ball beside San Jose player O. Alanis, right, during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando player Daryl Dike, left, leaps to head the ball beside San Jose player O. Alanis, right, during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Orlando player Junior Urso, center, controls the ball among San Jose players during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    Orlando player Junior Urso, center, controls the ball among San Jose players during a MSL soccer match in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
1 min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike and Benji Michel each scored two goals, and Nani had a goal and two assists as Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Orlando (5-1-3) won for the fifth time in seven games — with a draw. San Jose (3-6-1) has lost five during a six-match winless stretch.

Nani opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a penalty kick and Michel made it 2-0 nine minutes later. Dike scored in the 31st by running past the defense for Nani's through ball and getting around goalkeeper James Marcinkowski for a shot from a difficult angle.

Dike headed in Nani's free kick in the 49th for a 4-0 lead and Michel capped it in the 90th, beating Marcinkowski inside the near post.

The game was delayed in the 40th minute for about an hour due to lightening in the area.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

