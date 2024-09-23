Advertisement

DiJonai Carrington grossly put her dirty contact lens back in after accidental Caitlin Clark smack

meghan l. hall
·2 min read
Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) collides with Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the fourth quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith/USA TODAY NETWORK
Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) collides with Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the fourth quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith/USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark and DiJonai Carrington matchups have become must-see television. But fans probably DON'T want to see either of them do something gross — like put a contact lens back in after it fell on the floor.

During Sunday's opening round of the playoffs, the Sun and the Fever were locked in a tense battle. Part of that matchup included DiJonai Carrington guarding Caitlin Clark. As previous history has shown, the two go at each other, often trading buckets and being physical.

During the first quarter, DiJonai inadvertently hit Caitlin in the eye while attempting to defend a made shot. In the fourth quarter, DiJonai was defending Caitlin again when Caitlin accidentally hit DiJonai in the head, knocking out a contact. Most fans assumed she would get some saline solution on the sideline and return to the game. However, DiJonai did not. She popped the contact lens back in, grossing out everyone.

More WNBA!

Caitlin Clark is already getting invites from teams to do baseball broadcasts, including the Phillies

Caitlin Clark providing play-by-play for a Phillies game is delightfully hilarious

12 sleek WNBA pregame outfits from Week 16, including A'ja Wilson's edgy emerald green jean set

This article originally appeared on For The Win: DiJonai Carrington grossly put her dirty contact lens back in after accidental Caitlin Clark smack