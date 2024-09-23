DiJonai Carrington grossly put her dirty contact lens back in after accidental Caitlin Clark smack

Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) collides with Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) in the fourth quarter during game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith/USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark and DiJonai Carrington matchups have become must-see television. But fans probably DON'T want to see either of them do something gross — like put a contact lens back in after it fell on the floor.

During Sunday's opening round of the playoffs, the Sun and the Fever were locked in a tense battle. Part of that matchup included DiJonai Carrington guarding Caitlin Clark. As previous history has shown, the two go at each other, often trading buckets and being physical.

During the first quarter, DiJonai inadvertently hit Caitlin in the eye while attempting to defend a made shot. In the fourth quarter, DiJonai was defending Caitlin again when Caitlin accidentally hit DiJonai in the head, knocking out a contact. Most fans assumed she would get some saline solution on the sideline and return to the game. However, DiJonai did not. She popped the contact lens back in, grossing out everyone.

DiJonai Carrington picked her contact lens from the floor and then put it into her eye. An infection waiting to happen. Young people do some crazy stuff. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/0kObuSw0Hq — Can't Get Enough🪷 (@Kikoqua1990) September 22, 2024

everybody pray for dijonai carrington nothing’s wrong with her I’m just scared she’s gonna get pink eye — courtney 🫶 (@bucketsnbooks) September 22, 2024

I know Dijonai Carrington didn’t just take that contact from the court floor and put it back in her eye 😭😩 — Jade (@JadeALawson) September 22, 2024

Dijonai putting her contact back in that just fell on the floor 😩 — -A (@ayo_you) September 22, 2024

Not Dijonai putting the contact from the floor like that no solution or nothing 🥴 — A$AP Annerz😌 (@AnnieAppolon) September 22, 2024

The worst part of the fever/suns game was Dijonai Carrington putting her contact in directly off of the floor — A$AP Lu (@lisatartaglia) September 23, 2024

Much respect to Dijonai Carrington for picking up the contact lens from the floor and sticking it right back in her eye.

Been there. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 22, 2024

Putting a contact in dry off a basketball court?!???



DiJonai Carrington is TOO TOUGH. She’s about to go off — B. Kari Moore (@adiversityratio) September 22, 2024

More WNBA!

Caitlin Clark is already getting invites from teams to do baseball broadcasts, including the Phillies

Caitlin Clark providing play-by-play for a Phillies game is delightfully hilarious

12 sleek WNBA pregame outfits from Week 16, including A'ja Wilson's edgy emerald green jean set

This article originally appeared on For The Win: DiJonai Carrington grossly put her dirty contact lens back in after accidental Caitlin Clark smack