Digvijaya Singh’s Article 370 Remark on CH Sparks Controversy

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress functionary Digvijaya Singh's alleged comments on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on Clubhouse have invited a volley of criticism by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP on Saturday, 12 June, leaked an audio chat of Digvijaya Singh, where he can be heard saying that Congress "would certainly have to relook" the decision of revoking Article 370.

This statement has sparked controversy, and the Congress has asked its leaders to follow the party's stance on the issue of abrogation of Article 370.

"The Congress party has clearly stated its position on Jammu and Kashmir, in its resolution of 6 August 2019, of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). This is the only official stance of the party. I urge and request all senior leaders to refer to the same," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, when asked about Singh's remarks.

What Did Singh Say?

A Pakistani journalist asked Singh on Clubhouse about what the Congress party would do on Article 370 if it happens to return to power at the Centre.

Singh responded, stating that Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. "Then Insaniyat was not there because they had put everyone behind bars. Kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim majority state, there was a Hindu Raja and both were together," he said in a leaked audio clip released by BJP's Amit Malviya.

"In fact, Kashmiri Pundits were given reservations in Kashmir in government services. So, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is an extremely sad decision. And the Congress Party would certainly have to have a relook into this issue," Singh added.

BJP Responds

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has alleged that Singh had himself asked the Pakistani journalist to ask such a question. "I request the Congress party to change its name and change INC to ANC (Anti-National ClubHouse). People who hate Modiji have also, in turn, started hating India," Patra said at a press conference.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, rather than instigating Kashmiri brethren, Digvijay Singh must take a lesson in patriotism from average Kashmiris. "Instead of playing to the gallery across the border, Congress must come to terms with the abrogation of Article 370. Jamuriyat was only in the hands of the ruling elite. Insaniyat died when instigators of violence sent their own kids abroad and gave stones to children of common folk," tweeted Puri.

Responding to the allegations, Singh clarified his comments calling his critics bunch of illiterate people "who were unable to identify the difference between shall and consider", one indicating intent and the other possibility.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

