Dignitaries from Prez. Biden’s Administration & Others Visited Sunrise Group of Companies

Sunrise Group of Companies

South Plainfield, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



22nd November 2021, New Jersey: Sunrise Group of Companies was honored to welcome dignitaries from President Biden’s administration, former governor of New Jersey, Mr. McGreevey and others. They visited to acknowledge the great work that Sunrise Group of Companies have done with underprivileged communities during the time of need, as well as fight with substance abuse, and immeasurable help Sunrise have done during the COVID-19 pandemic. They further advised the team to prepare an agenda for the future and plan accordingly to work together with the federal and the state governments.

The meeting was organized with Mr. Dennis Gonzalez on 21st October 2021 in Irvington to introduce him to Sunrise Group of Companies, comprising the organization’s collective offerings. Among Attendees were Gov. McGreevey, Rabbi Friedman, Pastor Flores, Tuseeaf Rathore, Eugene Shvartsman, and the founder himself, Mohammed Naeem.

During the meeting, Sunrise’s dedication, commitment and contribution towards the communities served at large were highlighted. As shared by Mr. Naeem, “We reviewed how Sunrise Group of Companies can further help with opioid crisis, as well as continued fight with COVID-19.”

Mohammed Naeem has been a mentor, motivator, life-long advocate and supporter of several charities like food pantries, cancer research, violence victim, scholarship programs, etc.

Sunrise Group of Companies aims to improve their offerings. They focused on certain sectors like rehab facilities, county jails, etc. which need a different approach along with education and awareness. The attendees at the meeting also highlighted the possibilities of testing opportunities in women’s health areas.

The founder furthermore discussed the contract works that might be available through American Recovery, Cares Act and NJRC. Guidance was sought from the dignitaries and attendees regarding growth opportunities and how Sunrise can serve more people across the state towards better living.

To track execution of the plans appropriately, follow-up meetings have been set up. A plan chart has been prepared which clearly highlights the tasks, individuals assigned and the last date of completion.

Mohammed Naeem said, “We have planned several follow up meetings with Senator Booker, Governor McGreevey, and Senator Melendez to further discuss the ways how Sunrise can help in various areas of substance abuse as well as tackling COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rabbi Friedman will set up a meeting with the White House Reentry appointee, Aakash Shah. Governor McGreevy has taken the responsibilities of conducting meetings with Senators Melendez and Cory Booker. Mr. Tuseeaf Rathore will set up follow-up meetings with Governor McGreevey and Mr. Gonzalez. Finally, Pastor Flores will be getting in touch with Osborne Society, the non-governmental organization offering programs for those who are mistreated by the law.

“We will be working hand-in-hand with the local and the federal government to improve the healthcare solutions for the underprivileged population in the state,” added the founder of Sunrise Group of Companies. The meeting successfully aimed to create an agenda for expanding the organization’s model programs to other states and cities beyond New Jersey.

About Sunrise Group of Companies

Founded by Mohammed Naeem back in 2009, Sunrise Group of Companies is one of the fastest growing healthcare groups in New Jersey. Their services revolve around ‘Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention’ of psychiatric illnesses, infectious diseases, substance use disorder, medication assisted therapies and residential care. The company aims towards serving everyone who seeks help.

Sunrise Group of Companies



Media contact: 646-251-8770

