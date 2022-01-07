Lucas Digne accused by Rafael Benítez of putting own interests above Everton’s

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Hunter
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Greig Cowie/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Greig Cowie/Rex/Shutterstock

  • Manager says left-back ‘doesn’t want to be there’

  • Benítez accuses Digne of being ‘worried about stats’


Rafael Benítez has accused Lucas Digne of prioritising his own interests above those of the Everton team after confirming the France international wants to leave.

Digne has not featured since the derby defeat by Liverpool on 1 December and remained on the bench while Séamus Coleman deputised at left wing-back in Sunday’s damaging 3-2 loss to Brighton. The 28-year-old has attracted interest in this window from Newcastle and Chelsea, among others, although Benítez insists Everton, who have signed the Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, have not received a firm offer.

Tensions between the Everton manager and Digne have been clear for some time, with the defender withdrawing through illness from a depleted squad that drew against Chelsea. Benítez went public with his frustrations on Friday when revealing Digne’s desire to leave.

Related: FA Cup third round, Afcon buildup, transfer news and more – live!

“It was very clear,” he said. “I want to ask a question to every fan or former player. What would Peter Reid say to a player who doesn’t want to be there? It is simple. I had a couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought. So what do you expect a manager to do when a player is thinking about leaving?”

Benítez did not give an explanation for why Digne wanted to leave after three-and-a-half years but claimed the player was more interested in personal statistics than helping the team through a difficult period.

“We are professionals,” Benítez said. “They pay you big money to perform. You have to perform, you have to be available, you have to put your interests behind the interests of the club. Maybe the stats and priorities have changed and people think themselves ahead of other things.

“The team finished 10th last season and someone who is worried about their stats changes nothing for me. I don’t want to finish 10th. I’d like to be in a much better position; I am not stupid – I want to finish as high as possible. The club is growing and improving and we are creating a winning mentality for the future but it will take some time.

“In the meantime you need players who really want to be here. We have to consider what we want to do in our future. Do we want to try and improve or just manage the egos and leave the team behind depending on the egos?”

Benítez made frequent references to Reid and clarified they were not a criticism of the club legend but an example of the winning mentality that needs rebuilding. “When I was talking about Peter Reid, I was talking about someone who cares, who was always pushing for the best from everyone on the pitch,” he said. “That was the idea. So when I talk about that I am talking about myself also wanting everything from the players. When they do not do that, I can be upset.”

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

  • Turn on sport notifications.

Benítez believes it will take “some years to fix these problems”, with the recent signings of Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson a positive step. “We want to improve the mentality and the owner and the board are working really hard to improve everything,” he said. “We are making mistakes – starting with me – but we do not just want to be in the middle of the table. We want to be as high as possible.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Hull as a precaution having played the full 90 minutes against Brighton after a four-month injury lay-off. The striker is expected to be fit for Leicester’s visit on Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger does not need pampering to sign new Chelsea deal

    Rudiger’s contract expires in the summer and the 28-year-old can now negotiate an agreement with overseas clubs.

  • Raptors starting five show potential in win vs. Bucks

    Despite a slow start and some iffy moments down the stretch, the Raptors starting five of Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes showed off their massive upside in Wednesday's win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • The North Korean who went home: many defectors struggle against discrimination in the South

    A defecting North Korean gymnast recently went back after struggling to make a new life for himself.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL postpones Saturday's Canucks-Senators game over ongoing capacity limit

    VANCOUVER — The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also pushed back a matchup between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn't hosted a game since Dec. 14 wh

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne appears headed to Toronto FC this summer on bumper deal

    TORONTO — It appears Toronto FC has succeeded in landing Italian star Lorenzo Insigne. Reports out of Italy suggest an agreement has been struck between the MLS club and the Napoli forward, with sports TV channel Sportitalia saying an official announcement is expected Saturday. A source, not authorized to speak on the negotiations, said that was a "likely" timeline. While nothing had been signed yet, talks were in the "final stages," the source told The Canadian Press. "It's all but done," said

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • Oilers place captain McDavid in COVID-19 protocol ahead of game with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — The Oilers announced that captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenceman Tyson Barrie have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol hours before Edmonton was scheduled to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests as the team awaited results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday's game. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.