Digitalist Group Plc decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects
Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 22 September 2022 at 13:00
Digitalist Group Plc (”Company”) decreases its earlier guidance regarding future prospects. The new guidance is:
In 2022, turnover is expected to improve and EBITDA is expected to be at the same level in comparison with 2021.
The previous guidance of the company was:
In 2022, turnover and EBITDA are expected to improve in comparison with 2021.
