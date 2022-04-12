Digitalage Introduces SocialSoundtrax™ Suite of Tools for Content Creation

SocialSoundtrax™ enhances the capabilities of the platform via step-by-step, user-friendly tools to add up to five music tracks to your posts.

Temecula, CA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) and Digitalage introduce SocialSoundtrax™ which will be available on the up and coming social media platform. Digitalage is listening and delivering the latest technology and easy to use tools for content creation.

Curt Doty, CCO, says, “SocialSoundtrax™ enhances the capabilities of the platform via step by step, user-friendly tools to add up to five music tracks to your posts. Upon launch, Power Users and Casual Users alike can create dynamic and engaging content that will add value to your follower base.”

With the current popularity of TikTok and Facebook’s copy of Reels, adding music to your posts is a huge trend and with recent deals, Digitalage has licensed more music than either platform.

Over the past year, Digitalage has engineered its own source code for its home-grown platform using the Web3 technologies adding to its already vast menu of capabilities. Once released, Creators and Non-Creators can create, distribute and monetize content easily, rapidly, and most important efficiently. Digitalage’s Workspace will have more robust creator tools as other platforms are trying to vie for creators to stay in their new walled gardens.

Curt Doty continues, “SocialSoundtrax™ is reimagining how to add music to user content to create explosive, attention-grabbing posts. Our goal was to create a graphically driven interface that was easy enough to use but create tremendous results.”

To view a demo of how to use SocialSoundtrax™, please go to:

https://www.digitalage.com/social-soundtrax

About Digitalage:

With offices based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle

https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc

https://www.facebook.com/DigitalageInc

https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/

https://twitter.com/GoDigitalage

https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDQ4VzWXfnqMaGZRmZg7g6Q

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle

www.twitter.com/hpnn


Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008


Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.


