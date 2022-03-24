Digital Wallet Protector's NFTs Are Live, Bringing Spiritual Protection to the Blockchain

Digital Wallet Protector

Tallinn, Estonia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, cryptocurrency addresses associated with criminal activities accumulated over $14 billion, according to Chainalysis, a blockchain data and analytics platform. The booming cryptocurrency space saw the cumulative market cap of all cryptocurrency projects rise to over $2.3 trillion. Concurrently, the economic activity of all blockchains rose to over $15 trillion from $2.3 trillion in 2020, providing an opportunity for malicious elements to take advantage of blockchains' immutability to steal assets or scam unsuspecting cryptocurrency holders. Out of the $14 billion, criminals stole $3.2 billion of digital assets in 2021. The majority was from DeFi exploits and rug pulls.





As of March 22, 2022, DeFi protocols have a cumulative total value locked (TVL) of $214 billion. While DeFi flourishes, another crypto innovation, Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), is rapidly finding adoption, commanding huge valuations, and finding integration in DeFi and other blockchain sectors. NFTs are blockchain-based unique items allowing holders to total control assets. They derive their security from the underlying blockchain and are typically in limited supply.

Digital Wallet Protector - Spiritual NFTs to Protect Crypto

The DigitalWalletProtector (DWP) team comprises World Scientists, Sacred Geometry Experts, and Crypto Whales. They are using the powers of NFTs and blockchain technology to connect the crypto holders with the creator and universe's positive energy and impact for the safety, prosperity, wisdom, and intuition for good decisions for crypto holders. The DigitalWalletProtector (DWP) team is minting 99 lucky charm utility NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, purposely choosing the number "9" because it is a magic number. People with the lucky number are creators, encouraging people to live happy lives and weaving their souls to shape their destiny inspired by their dreams.

Each of the 99 NFTs is made by hand in gold and silver colors and will have unique symbols that connect holders' crypto wallets with the universe's positive energy, bringing spiritual protection to the blockchain. The DWP NFTs will protect the owner from all the negative effects of instability, hacks, exploits, and panic in the cryptocurrency market. The symbol of each original NFT also strengthens the owner's intuition and inner peace, helping them further follow the path of his self-realization.

DigitalWalletProtector (DWP) utility Platinum NFTs are exclusively available on OpenSea with a floor price of 9.99 ETH. The floor price of 9.99 ETH was decided after a vote and the price endorsed by the majority. All 99 NFTs were minted on March 20, 2022—the International Day of Happiness--and the auction is in progress until September 19, 2022. Before minting, a special and magical ritual was performed on each of the 99 NFTs, firmly binding them to The Creator and Universe.

