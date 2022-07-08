Digital Wallet Market Report 2022: Consumer Preference For Contactless Payment Driving Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Wallets: Moving Beyond Payments With Expanding Options" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The continuing evolution of digital wallets, also known as mobile wallets, highlights the growing importance of broadening functionality coupled with consumer confidence in security. Universal wallets - which are wallets that support multiple and unrelated items - and merchant-supported wallets, which are wallets that narrowly focus on a specific brand, are experiencing increased use as more consumers favor contactless payments. In addition, the digital wallet market is experiencing a bifurcation, with a split between rising super apps and dedicated single- or limited-purpose wallets.

This new research delivers an in-depth look at the current state of digital wallets, where they have headed in the future, and actions that may need to be taken now.

The marketplace continues to define itself as use cases evolve and consumers develop more sustainable preferences. The table stakes of payments through digital wallets provide an opportunity to expand how those payments are processed and serve as a gateway to digitize other items commonly found in physical wallets.

Highlights of this document include:

Current State of Digital Wallets

Making Payments Remains the Primary Use of Wallets

The Convergence of Digital Wallets and P2P Services

Card on File

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)

Merchant Acceptance

Near-Term Next Steps: Crossing Into Super Apps

Cryptocurrency

Digital Identification

Physical Entry

Transit

Wearables as Extension

Long-Term Next Steps

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Current State of Digital Wallets Making Payments Remains the Primary Use of Wallets The Convergence of Digital Wallets and P2P Services Card on File Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Merchant Acceptance Near-Term Next Steps: Digital Wallets Crossing Into Super Apps

Companies Mentioned

American Express

Apple

BMW

Bonvoy

Cash App

Diners Club

Early Warning Services

Genesis

Goldman Sachs

Google

Hilton

Hyatt

JCB

Kia

Mastercard

Paypal

Samsung

Schlage

Starbucks

Target

Tesla

The Walt Disney Company

Venmo

Visa

WeChat

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce01c4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



