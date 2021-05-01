Digital Underground's Shock G Laid to Rest in Intimate Florida Ceremony a Week After His Death

Leon Bennett/WireImage Shock G

Shock G has been laid to rest.

On Saturday afternoon, friends and family of the rapper and producer, born Gregory Jacobs, gathered together to say their final goodbyes at an intimate funeral held at the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church in Tampa, Florida. The service was streamed live on the church's website.

"His legacy was how he loved people unconditionally," Reverend Doctor Alesia Ford-Burse said of the musician at the service. "He loved to a default."

Among the guests in attendance at the intimate ceremony were Busta Rhymes, Jermaine Dupri, and CeeLo Green, according to WFLA 8. TMZ also reported that his hip-hop group, Digital Underground — which Jacobs was a co-founder of — would be present for the service.

Jacobs was found dead on April 22 at the age of 57. "Our son, brother and friend, Gregory Jacobs, also known as Shock G, suddenly passed away today," his family said in a prior statement provided to PEOPLE. "The cause of death is currently unknown. We truly, truly appreciate all the out-pouring of love and concern. Please keep us in your prayers at this very difficult time."

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Shock G

Jacobs' father, Edward Racker, told TMZ at the time that his son was discovered in a hotel room in Tampa, saying authorities will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Digital Underground's Chopmaster J also confirmed Jacob's death in an Instagram tribute to the artist.

"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world," he wrote. "Through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he's awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!"

Jacobs started Digital Underground with Chopmaster J and the late Kenny-K in the 1987 after relocating from the East Coast to Oakland, California.

The group's early singles included "Underwater Rimes" and "Doowutchyalike," which featured the first appearance of Jacobs' alter persona, Humpty Hump. In 1990, Digital Underground released their debut studio album, Sex Packets.

The album's second single, "The Humpty Dance," found huge commercial success, reaching No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song's music video also featured a young Tupac Shakur, who would go on to make his recording debut on Digital Underground's 1991 single "Same Song."

In addition to his work as a rapper, Jacobs was also a gifted music producer. He was most known for his work on Tupac's breakthrough single "I Get Around," on which he also appears as a featured artist.

In his career, Jacobs also produced Shakur's 1995 single "So Many Tears" off the music legend's third studio album, Me Against the World. As a producer, he had also worked with Bobby Brown, Dr. Dre and Prince.