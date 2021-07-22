Digital Twin Consortium Announces Liaison with Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Accelerating digital twin enabling technologies in the built and natural environments

BOSTON, MA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments. The goal is to accelerate the adoption and monetization of digital twins.

Both have agreed to the following:

Collaborating on standardization requirements

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Align work in horizontal domains for adoption within vertical domains and use cases, proof of concepts, and Value Innovation Platform programs, including Technology, Terminology, and Taxonomy Security and Trustworthiness Conceptual, Informational, Structural, and Behavioral Models Enabling Technologies, such as simulation and AI Technology stack across the Digital Twin Lifecycle Case Study development from initial concept through implementation and operational analysis

Understanding aspects of open source and its relation to reference implementations

“RICS is pleased to be a member of DTC and to have the consortium join our Tech Partner Programme,” said Neil Shah, Director of Strategic Partnerships for RICS. “As we are engaging with built environment professionals, who are creating a brave new world enabled by technology, DTC is one of the best communities for innovative digital technology expertise. This is key for us, as we seek strategic partners who align with our thought leadership and will help us deliver real value to our industry.”

“We’re thrilled to have RICS as a member of Digital Twin Consortium,” said Dan Isaacs, CTO, Digital Twin Consortium. “Their experience in the development and management of land, real estate, construction, and infrastructure and their network of professionals will be invaluable as we work to advance digital twin enabling technologies in the built and natural environments.”

Digital Twin Consortium and RICS will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and more.

About RICS

As a globally recognized professional body, everything RICS does is designed to effect positive change in the built and natural environments. Through respected global standards, leading professional progression and, our trusted data and insight, RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction, and infrastructure. With over 134,000 highly qualified trainees and professionals, and offices in every significant financial market, RICS is ideally placed to influence policy and embed RICS standards within local marketplaces to protect consumers and businesses.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.

