Digital Smile Design (DSD) Makeovers California Announced by Bloom Dental Group

San Mateo, California, dental practice Bloom Dental Group recently updated its range of digital smile design and smile makeover solutions for patients looking to improve their smile

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Bloom Dental Group, a dental practice in San Mateo CA, announced the launch of an updated range of digital smile design (DSD) solutions smile makeover patients in California. The experienced dental team uses advanced digital techniques to help patients achieve the smile of their dreams.

More information can be found at https://www.bloomdentalgroup.com/digital-smile-design-makeover-san-mateo-ca-california

Projecting a healthy, radiant smile can help increase self-confidence and lead to increased comfort in both personal and professional situations. The newly launched digital approach to smile makeover solutions at Bloom Dental Group enhance the patient's facial esthetics while also restoring biology, function and structure.

Whether patients need a little straightening or a full dental reconstruction, a makeover can help them achieve a healthy and beautiful smile.

Historically, dentists have designed a patient's new smile in wax, in a vacuum and separate from the rest of their face. Unfortunately, due to the analog nature of this process, there are many revisions and mistakes that usually need to be corrected.

The cosmetic and restorative dentistry solutions at Bloom Dental Group restore the health and integrity of the patient's dentition and can improve their self-image. By using digital smile design, a cutting edge technology that allows dentists to plan and simulate every aspect of the patient's new smile prior to starting, Dr Lior Tamir can design and deliver the perfect smile in just a few easy steps.

By designing the patient's smile digitally, Dr Tamir is able to ensure that the shape, midline and position of the new smile will function correctly and, most importantly, will esthetically enhance the patient's overall face.

In addition, this new technology enables patients to visualize the outcome and understand the process prior to starting any treatment.

A spokesperson for the practice said: "At Bloom Dental Group, we are focused on providing the highest quality care, on your terms. Our dental practice is committed to using the most advanced technologies available to minimize pain, discomfort, procedure time and recovery. Through digital dentistry we can diagnose and treat you quickly, comfortably, and effectively."

Interested parties can find more at this website https://www.bloomdentalgroup.com/ or by calling 650 458 3727

Digital Smile Design Smile Makeovers in San Mateo CA: Serving California, San Francisco, Foster City, Belmont, San Carlos, Burlingame, Millbrae, Menlo Park, Palo Alto.

