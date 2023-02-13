Digital Power ICs Global Market Report 2023: Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight on Digital Power Management and Control
Global Market for Digital Power ICs
Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Power ICs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Power ICs Market to Reach $91.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Power ICs estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
