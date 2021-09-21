Digital Platform Treedom Gets 10 Million Euros Investments

GROWING TALL AND WIDE: Treedom, an Italian web platform that promotes the planting of trees and forests worldwide and allows users to follow their growth remotely, has revealed a capital increase of 10 million euros.

Founded in Florence in 2010, Treedom since its establishment has planted more than 2 million tress across Africa, South America, Asia and Italy. The company has teamed with a range of fashion and luxury brands as part of their sustainability strategies, including Roberto Cavalli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Pinko, Dodo, Blazé, LuisaViaRoma, Marcolin and Timberland, among others.

More from WWD

As revealed on Tuesday, Treedom has received investments from a range of high-profile personalities and companies, including Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg, the Agnelli family’s Exor N.V. holding, and LVMH hospitality chief executive officer Andrea Guerra.

As a result of the capital injection, Treedom will be able to further develop its digital platform, which enables users to follow the evolution and the growth of each plant that is geo-localized with a dedicated ID tag. The B Corp company will also inaugurate new planting projects across the globe and will open offices in Paris and Amsterdam. Treedom has its headquarters in Florence and also operates outposts in Germany and London.

On Tuesday, Rosberg digitally attended from Germany a sustainability-focused round table staged by Treedom, where he explained the reason behind his investment. “This idea of social business combined with absolute transparency is a winner, I think,” said the Formula 1 champion. “Treedom’s approach has convinced me from the beginning, because I also believe that local communities should be offered opportunities through sustainability. Only in this way can lasting change be achieved.”

SEE ALSO:

Did New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Advance the Industry’s Sustainability Aims?

Story continues

Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

London’s Oxford Street Debuts Sustainability Awareness Campaign

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.