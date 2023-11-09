Digital patient records will be 'safer and more efficient'

Patient records at the South Eastern Trust have moved from paper-based files to an electronic system.

It is the first time health and social care records have been digitised in Northern Ireland.

The Trust said the system, called encompass, will be safer, more efficient and effective.

It will be rolled out to other Trusts on a phased basis over the next 18 to 24 months.

Dan West, chief digital Information officer at the Department of Health said the move would allow care workers to see the right information at the right time,.

It is also hoped it will reduce the duplication of tests.

'Revolutionary'

"It makes managing medicines easier for our pharmacists, and provides better quality data for improvement of our services in the future," added Mr West.

"It is more than just an IT system - it is a clinical and operational change that will help our most precious resources, our staff, to deliver the best services they can to people in Northern Ireland."

In time, everyone in Northern Ireland will be able to access their own patient records using a mobile app called 'MyCare'.

The South Eastern Trust said it will be "revolutionary" but has asked the public to be patient as staff adjust to the new system.

In February, the Department of Health said £113.8m had been spent on the programme with a further £163.9m planned spend over the next five years.

The encompass system has been built by a company called Epic which currently provides electronic records for over 300m people within the UK and across the globe.