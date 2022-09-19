Digital Pathology Market Size to Reach USD 2,045.9 Million by 2029

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market size was valued at USD 798.8 million in 2021 and touched USD 892.5 million in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2,045.9 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness of novel diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders are likely to incite market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Digital Pathology Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

March 2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched CE-IVD marked Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, an automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform for use in clinical laboratories and to perform both diagnostic and clinical research.

April 2022- 3DHISTECH Ltd. entered into an agreement with the Catalan Health Institute (ICS). This strategy was undertaken for the deployment of digital tools for pathology within a network of 8 hospitals.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.6% 2029 Value Projection 2,045.9 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 892.5 Million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 149





Driving Factors

Strong Approvals for Digital Tools May Foster Market Growth

Digital pathology is a digital tool that collects, analyzes, and interprets pathology information. The increasing approvals for digital tools may bolster the product demand. Rising chronic disorders and exponential procedure adoption may enhance the services’ adoption. Further, increasing applications of the service boosted industry growth. Also, strong demand for drug discovery utilizing high-throughput applications may enhance the product adoption. In addition, the introduction of digitizing pathology may incite the services’ demand. These factors may drive the digital pathology market growth.

However, the services’ high upfront installation costs may hamper the market’s progress.





Segmentation

Hardware Segment May Hold a Dominant Market Share Owing to Strong Demand for Time-Efficient Pathology Outcomes

By product, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and storage systems.

The hardware segment may dominate due to the strong demand for time-efficient pathology outcomes. Moreover, companies focus extensively on satisfying pathology and diagnostics demand, thereby elevating market progress.

Drug Discovery Segment to Dominate Because of the Strong Demand for Potential Pipeline Drugs

Based on application, the market is trifurcated into disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and others.

The drug discovery segment may dominate the market share due to the strong adoption of potential pipeline drugs. Further, rising awareness regarding precautionary pathology may propel segmental growth.

Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Dominate Market Share Owing to Strong Hospital Admissions

As per end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, and others.

The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the market share due to rising hospital admissions. Also, strategic collaborations to launch advanced products may bolster market progress.

Geographically, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation By Product Hardware Scanners

Tissue Microarrayer

Others Software Pathology Management

Digital Microscopy Viewers

Image Analyzers

Others Storage Systems By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Others By End-user Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Laboratories

Others





COVID-19 Impact:

Strong Demand for Healthcare Devices Fostered Market’s Progress

This industry was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to strong demand for healthcare devices. Increasing cases of chronic disorders generated massive demand for pathology tools, thereby enhancing sales. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives promoting the adoption of virtual treatment procedures for the coronavirus improved the product’s adoption. Moreover, the expansion of virtual education allowed healthcare physicians to aid patients using virtual means. For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) declared regulatory changes to transform medical services. It allowed patients in the U.S. to achieve efficient medical treatment. These factors propelled industry growth during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

Increasing Aged Population May Boost Industry Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate the digital pathology market share due to the rising aged population. The market in North America stood at USD 280.6 million in 2021 and may likely to grow positively in the upcoming years. Further, strong demand for workload streamlining may elevate the market growth.

In Europe, consumers' rising preference for digital tools surged the demand for digital pathology. Further, increasing the adoption of technologically advanced products is likely to bolster market growth.

In Asia Pacific, increasing partnerships between healthcare companies and chains may enhance the adoption of virtual pathology services. Further, robust investments in private and public institutions may bolster the industry’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Partner with Key Players to Expand Market Presence

The prominent companies operating in the market partner with crucial players to expand their market presence. For example, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH partnered with Leap Therapeutics in January 2022. This development was aimed at developing companion diagnostics for Dickkopfrelated protein 1 (DKK1) and Leap Therapeutics’ anti-DKK1 cancer therapy. This strategy may also allow the company to expand its market presence. Further, companies devise mergers, expansions, novel product launches, research and development, and innovations to bolster their market position.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Digital Pathology Market Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp (U.S.)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

Huron Technologies International Inc. (Canada)

