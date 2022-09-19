Digital Pathology Market Size to Reach USD 2,045.9 Million by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 2,045.9 million in 2029 from USD 892.5 million in 2022, and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period (2022-2029)

Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital pathology market size was valued at USD 798.8 million in 2021 and touched USD 892.5 million in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2,045.9 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Rising awareness of novel diagnostics and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders are likely to incite market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Digital Pathology Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

  • March 2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched CE-IVD marked Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, an automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform for use in clinical laboratories and to perform both diagnostic and clinical research.

  • April 2022- 3DHISTECH Ltd. entered into an agreement with the Catalan Health Institute (ICS). This strategy was undertaken for the deployment of digital tools for pathology within a network of 8 hospitals.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-pathology-market-100229


Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

12.6%

2029 Value Projection

2,045.9 Million

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 892.5 Million

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

149


Driving Factors

Strong Approvals for Digital Tools May Foster Market Growth

Digital pathology is a digital tool that collects, analyzes, and interprets pathology information. The increasing approvals for digital tools may bolster the product demand. Rising chronic disorders and exponential procedure adoption may enhance the services’ adoption. Further, increasing applications of the service boosted industry growth. Also, strong demand for drug discovery utilizing high-throughput applications may enhance the product adoption. In addition, the introduction of digitizing pathology may incite the services’ demand. These factors may drive the digital pathology market growth.

However, the services’ high upfront installation costs may hamper the market’s progress.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market-100229


Segmentation

Hardware Segment May Hold a Dominant Market Share Owing to Strong Demand for Time-Efficient Pathology Outcomes

By product, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and storage systems.

The hardware segment may dominate due to the strong demand for time-efficient pathology outcomes. Moreover, companies focus extensively on satisfying pathology and diagnostics demand, thereby elevating market progress.

Drug Discovery Segment to Dominate Because of the Strong Demand for Potential Pipeline Drugs

Based on application, the market is trifurcated into disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and others.

The drug discovery segment may dominate the market share due to the strong adoption of potential pipeline drugs. Further, rising awareness regarding precautionary pathology may propel segmental growth.

Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Dominate Market Share Owing to Strong Hospital Admissions

As per end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories, and others.

The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to dominate the market share due to rising hospital admissions. Also, strategic collaborations to launch advanced products may bolster market progress.

Geographically, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Hardware

  • Scanners

  • Tissue Microarrayer

  • Others

  • Software

  • Pathology Management

  • Digital Microscopy Viewers

  • Image Analyzers

  • Others

  • Storage Systems

By Application

  • Disease Diagnosis

  • Drug Discovery

  • Others

By End-user

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Others


Quick Buy - Digital Pathology Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100229


COVID-19 Impact:

Strong Demand for Healthcare Devices Fostered Market’s Progress

This industry was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to strong demand for healthcare devices. Increasing cases of chronic disorders generated massive demand for pathology tools, thereby enhancing sales. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives promoting the adoption of virtual treatment procedures for the coronavirus improved the product’s adoption. Moreover, the expansion of virtual education allowed healthcare physicians to aid patients using virtual means. For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) declared regulatory changes to transform medical services. It allowed patients in the U.S. to achieve efficient medical treatment. These factors propelled industry growth during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

Increasing Aged Population May Boost Industry Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate the digital pathology market share due to the rising aged population. The market in North America stood at USD 280.6 million in 2021 and may likely to grow positively in the upcoming years. Further, strong demand for workload streamlining may elevate the market growth.

In Europe, consumers' rising preference for digital tools surged the demand for digital pathology. Further, increasing the adoption of technologically advanced products is likely to bolster market growth.

In Asia Pacific, increasing partnerships between healthcare companies and chains may enhance the adoption of virtual pathology services. Further, robust investments in private and public institutions may bolster the industry’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Partner with Key Players to Expand Market Presence

The prominent companies operating in the market partner with crucial players to expand their market presence. For example, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH partnered with Leap Therapeutics in January 2022. This development was aimed at developing companion diagnostics for Dickkopfrelated protein 1 (DKK1) and Leap Therapeutics’ anti-DKK1 cancer therapy. This strategy may also allow the company to expand its market presence. Further, companies devise mergers, expansions, novel product launches, research and development, and innovations to bolster their market position.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/digital-pathology-market-100229


List of Key Players Profiled in the Digital Pathology Market Report:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

  • 3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland)

  • Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp (U.S.)

  • Sectra AB (Sweden)

  • Huron Technologies International Inc. (Canada)

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Technological Advancements in Digital Pathology

    • Snapshot: Global Digital Health Market, 2021

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Hardware

        • Scanners

        • Tissue Microarrayer

        • Others

      • Software

        • Pathology Management

        • Digital Microscopy Viewers

        • Image Analyzers

        • Others

  • North America Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Hardware

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Disease Diagnosis

      • Drug Discovery

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Clinical Laboratories

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Storage Systems

        • Scanners

        • Tissue Microarrayer

        • Others

      • Software

        • Pathology Management

        • Digital Microscopy Viewers

        • Image Analyzers

        • Others

  • Europe Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Hardware

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Disease Diagnosis

      • Drug Discovery

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Clinical Laboratories

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

      • Storage Systems

        • Scanners

        • Tissue Microarrayer

        • Others

  • Asia Pacific Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

  • Latin America Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

  • Middle East & Africa Digital Pathology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

  • Competitive Analysis

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Disease Diagnosis

      • Drug Discovery

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Clinical Laboratories

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

      • Software

      • Storage Systems

    • Global Market Share Analysis (2021)

    • Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

      • Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

      • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

      • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

      • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

      • Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

      • 3DHISTECH Ltd.

      • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

      • Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

      • Sectra AB

      • Huron Technologies International Inc.

 

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-pathology-market-100229


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them in addressing various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245


Latest Stories

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.