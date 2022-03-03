Digital Marketing Institute Announces Partnership with Search Experts at NP Digital

Co-Founder of NP Digital, Neil Patel, to Work with Online Digital Marketing Education Leader for Updated Course Offering

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in search and performance marketing, announced its global partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI). Neil Patel, NP Digital’s co-founder, will work with DMI to create a new and improved “Search Marketing Specialist” certification course that’s set to launch this summer.

Beyond updating this certification, NP Digital and DMI have established a mutually beneficial relationship. This includes promoting each other’s services to help marketing professionals build their careers. Because Search Marketing Specialist is one of the fastest-growing jobs currently in the market, the timing for this partnership couldn’t have been better.

“The way people search online today has transformed the customer journey. It’s a crucial time in our industry as brands, both big and small, need skilled search marketing professionals to power their customer acquisition and growth,” said Michael Goeden, DMI’s Head of Group Strategy & Development. “We’re delighted to partner with Neil Patel (and his global team) to develop a more current and perfected Search Marketing Specialist certification that will provide marketing professionals with real-world SEO and paid search skills, help advance their career, and drive success for their brand.”

“The NP Digital search marketing team benefits from our own high-level training and education program internally. So, we’ll be infusing this real-world knowledge and experience into the updated DMI course. We’ve noticed that as of late, there is a tremendous amount of increased demand in digital marketing talent that has surpassed the current talent pool available. As such, our mission is to support the industry by bringing best-in-class thought leadership and educational content to students and the marketing community,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We couldn’t be more excited to kick off our partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute, providing current and up-and-coming professionals with the tools they need to continue to progress and stay at the forefront of search marketing techniques.”

With the start of this long-term partnership, NP Digital and DMI are looking forward to finding new and upcoming opportunities to help build the search marketing industry.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. NP Digital also supports the small business market with its NP Accel division. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with more than 600 employees, seven offices and headquarters in Las Vegas, NV. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

About Digital Marketing Institute (DMI):

As the global standard in digital marketing professional learning and certification, DMI develops leading players of the most exciting game in the world.

Founded in Ireland, DMI has offices in the U.S. and Australia, over 180,000 Members, and partners in more than 150 countries. It works with colleges, universities, and businesses of all sizes to provide marketing professionals with the skills, confidence, and industry know-how to stay relevant — and to make an impact — in an always evolving digital world.

DMI is backed by Spectrum Equity, a leading U.S.-based growth equity firm.

