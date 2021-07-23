Digital Marketing Agency Offers Affordable SEO Packages for Sydney Businesses

Sydney, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Web Marketing, an SEO and digital marketing agency based in Chatswood, NSW, Australia, is happy to announce that they are offering affordable SEO packages for businesses in Sydney and neighbouring areas. Through their competitively priced but proven SEO packages, clients have a much better chance of achieving their digital marketing goals. And to ensure that they are able to provide the appropriate package for a particular client, they will first offer a free SEO audit.

SEO or search engine optimisation is the process designed to help a website rank highly in organic search engine results when someone makes an online query using a keyword that is related to the company’s products or services. There is no specific standard on what exactly constitutes SEO since Google keeps the details of their ranking algorithms secret. Furthermore, these algorithms gradually change in time. Nevertheless, interested parties have sought to decipher important factors taken into account in such algorithms.

Sam Shetty, CEO of E-Web Marketing, says, “SEO is the most mature service that we offer at E-Web Marketing. We have been doing SEO for over 15 years and have evolved with the niche effectively making us one of the thought-leaders in this space in Australia. SEO itself is a complex process that involves many areas of work and different skill sets to do effectively. At E-Web Marketing, we pride ourselves on our SEO and have built an SEO offering that is ‘holistic,’ catering both for search engines and user experience.”

The SEO packages available through E-Web Marketing are focused on four areas. These are: technical SEO, website content targeting, content marketing, and outreach. Technical on-page SEO has to do with ensuring that the site will be efficiently crawled, indexed and ranked by the search engines. This a critical component of SEO because other SEO efforts are destined to fail if the technical component of SEO is not properly handled. Technical SEO includes: meta robots optimisation; robots.txt optimisation; canonicalization; sitemap optimisation; link reclamation; redirections; crawl space / cache shaping; accelerated mobile page (AMP); HTTPS optimisation; and rich snippets.

The Sydney SEO agency also performs website content targeting, which is also known as “site architecture,” “intent based targeting,” and “information architecture.” This is the process of deeply comprehending the keywords that people in their target audience utilise to look for the products, services, and information that are relevant for the business’ niche. These keywords are then grouped based on intent and the site architecture is designed to cater to the search intent of the target audience. The design and implementation of such a site architecture is a complex and evolving process that gradually brings the site from the status of being un-optimised to fully optimised over a period of time.

Content marketing is the process of developing free and helpful content for the site’s target audience. Such content has to focus on the users and requires deep understanding of their persona, the information they need to make a buying decision, their fears or pain-points area, and how to convince them that they need the product or service.

And finally, outreach or inbound linking is a vital component of Google’s organic algorithm, which is where many SEO companies tend to do unethical work. In contrast, E-Web Marketing always takes a white-hat approach, which means their techniques are in compliance with Google’s webmaster guidelines. This ensures that the chances of the website being penalised by Google would be minimal. To boost their inbound linking efforts, they have programs designed to expose the client’s brand to get more attention online by reaching out to thought-leaders, news agencies, and relevant bloggers, through press-releases and other methods.

They provide monthly reporting to ensure that their SEO clients are well-informed on the status of their SEO efforts. These include: a website ranking report; a website performance report; an SEO activities report for the previous month; an SEO activities plan for the new month; a real-time dashboard; and ongoing consulting.

