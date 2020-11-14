Are digital license plates the future? High-tech plates enable message displays, registration renewal

Anthony Williams is a die-hard Las Vegas Raiders fan who will tell it to the world from the back end of his Tesla.

About a year ago, Williams, 52, bought a battery-operated "Rplate" digital license plate. He liked its sleek look, which complemented the futuristic design of his 2017 all-electric Tesla Model S, he said.

The plate is functional, too. Running through an app on his phone, it relieves him of the hassle of going to California's Department of Motor Vehicles for his registration, messing with plate stickers, and it can alert other drivers that his car is stolen. But his favorite feature is the message display on the plate, which he can change using the app to say whatever he fancies on any given day.

“I can put up my favorite sports team — mine is the Raiders — and I can change the background colors,” said Williams, who lives in Huntington Beach, California. “There are hundreds of messages to choose from on the app. It runs the gamut. There's ‘Gone Fishing' ... or my neighbor is a huge Lakers fan, and when Kobe Bryant passed away, we both displayed ‘Kobe RIP.’"

Digital license plates have been allowed in California and Arizona since 2019; now they are allowed in Michigan, too, but not yet for sale. At a starting price of nearly $500 a plate with a $55 yearly connectivity fee, only 3,300 people have them in California and Arizona. The company that created them, Reviver, is in discussions with 11 other states, including Michigan, to offer the plates. Reviver expects to begin selling its digital license plates in Michigan during the second quarter next year.

"There are a lot of things that it can eventually do," said Neville Boston, founder of Reviver, who envisions a day when the digital license plate can access roadside assistance. "It’s also a virtual wallet for your car. I can see a future where you can pay at Starbucks with it."

Simplify vehicle registration

Boston, 49, founded the company in 2009 and started devising ways to make a license plate more functional than its present metal iteration, which he sees going the way of leaded gasoline and soon internal combustion engines in lieu of battery-electric vehicles.

"It’s the one thing on a vehicle that over the past 100 years hasn’t changed and it’s a pain point for a lot of people," Boston said. "Wouldn’t you just like to have registration done and not have to put stickers on it, so that it’s just one less thing to have to deal with?"

