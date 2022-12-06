Digital Isolator Market Share to Reach $4.13Bn, Globally, by 2028 - Premium Study by The Insight Partners

·7 min read
The global digital isolator market size is expected to grow from USD 2.53 billion in 2022 to USD 4.13 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study “Digital Isolator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Optical Coupling, Magnetic Coupling, Capacitive Coupling, and Giant Magnetoresistive) and Application (SMEs and Large Enterprises)”, The global digital isolator market growth is driven by rising electric vehicle fleets, increasing focus of companies on development of innovative digital isolator products and growing demand from telecommunications sector.


Get Sample Pages of Digital Isolator Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000512


Global Digital Isolator Market – Report Scope:

Growth rate

CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028

Market Size Value in

USD 2.53 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 4.13 Billion by 2028

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

150

No. of Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

74

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type, and Application

 

 

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Global Digital Isolators Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Analog Devices Inc; Broadcom Inc; Infineon Technologies AG; Skyworks Solutions Inc; Nexperia BV; Texas Instruments Inc; Vicor Corp; On Semiconductor Corp; NVE Corp; and Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co Ltd. are a few of the key digital isolators market players profiled in this market study. Several other essential digital isolators market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market size and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Vicor Corp announced the opening of a new power module manufacturing facility in the US. It is the world’s first Chip fabrication facility that enables cost-effective, scalable, automated manufacturing of power modules.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000512


In 2021, Analog Devices Inc announced the launch of a new ADN4624, a new series of iCoupler digital isolators. It is a quad-channel 2.5 Gigabit digital isolator that allows seamless data transfer in the electrical domain.


Global Digital Isolators Market Study: Regional Overview

North America accounted for the largest digital isolators market share in 2021. The deployment of technologies enabling automation in industries—such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), integrated circuits (ICs), and automated control systems—and other electronic hardware devices is high in the region due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing industries. The dominance of this region in the global digital isolators market is also attributed to the presence of a large number of digital isolator manufacturers functional across the region; these include Analog Devices, Inc.; Broadcom, Skyworks; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Vicor Corporation; onsemi; NVE Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology; Renesas Electronics Corporation; and Monolithic Power Systems Inc


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000512


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Isolators Market Growth:

Countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are moving toward advanced networking solutions such as 5G, 4G, and VoLTE. China is the most prominent manufacturing hub in APAC. Lockdowns implemented across several APAC countries hindered the growth of the manufacturing sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. Irrespective of this, there was a continuous demand for advanced electronics such as industrial automation devices, medical devices, industrial PLCs, solar inverters, power supplies (UPS), and telecom endpoint devices in the region. In late 2020, countries in the region eased the social restrictions. As a result, electronics and semiconductors manufacturers gradually managed to attain full operability in 2021. In October 2021, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) announced a plan to build a new factory in Japan in response to the increased demand for semiconductor-based components during the pandemic. However, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and other digital isolators market market players had to cease operations at their manufacturing facilities in Malaysia for ~14 days due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases across the country in Q3 of 2021. Also, the sales of electronic devices such as UPS and remote working devices such as VoIP gateways surged amid the rapidly changed ways of business operations as they embraced the work-from-home model; this also helped in the revival of the digital isolators market growth in Asia Pacific.


Global Digital Isolators Market Study: Type Overview

Based on type, the digital isolators market is segmented into optical coupling, magnetic coupling, capacitive coupling, and giant magnetoresistive. The capacitive coupling segment held the largest digital isolators market share in 2021, and the giant magnetoresistive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. In capacitive coupling, a capacitor is used to transfer alternating electrical signals or energy from one segment of a circuit to other. It is used in communications devices to block interference with a signal or is used to avoid the formation of voltage or power imbalance. Market players manufacturing capacitive coupling digital isolators include Analog Devices Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, and Texas Instruments Inc. A few of the capacitive coupling digital isolators provided by these companies are ADN4620, AND4621, ADUM4165, ADUM4166, and others


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Digital Isolator Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000512


The demand for digital isolators is increasing due to their growing applications in various industries. The need for replacing traditional optocouplers with digital isolators is further fueling the digital isolators market growth. Stringent requirements meant for the safety of automobile batteries and increasing demand for noise-free electronic devices are further favoring the growth of the digital isolators market. Advanced digital isolators are also being used at a large scale in medical devices to protect patients and operators from electrically induced trauma, which is significantly leading to the growth of the digital isolators market. Moreover, the growing electric vehicle fleet is creating a growth opportunity for companies in the digital isolators market.



    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link