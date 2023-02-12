Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size Growing at 19.2% CAGR Set to Reach USD 56.7 Billion By 2030

·9 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled "Digital Intelligence Platform Market Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size gathered USD 11.9 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 56.7 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

  • The Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market size in 2021 stood at USD 11,900 Million and is set to reach USD 56,700 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%

  • Digital Intelligence Platform Market represents a dynamic and rapidly evolving field, offering businesses of all sizes the ability to leverage data-driven insights to drive growth and improve customer engagement.

  • The growing demand for digital intelligence platforms is driven by the increasing need for businesses to effectively manage and analyze large amounts of data generated by customers and operations.

  • Major players in the digital intelligence platform market include Adobe Systems, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, and SAS Institute.

  • The digital intelligence platform market is expected to be adopted across a range of industries, including retail, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing.

  • North America is expected to hold the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

  • With its wide range of applications and advanced capabilities, it is an indispensable tool for businesses seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today's highly competitive marketplace.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Report Coverage:

Market

Digital Intelligence Platform Market

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size 2021

USD 11.9 Billion

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Forecast 2030

USD 56.7 Billion

Digital Intelligence Platform Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

19.2%

 

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Base Year

2021

 

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Component, By Touchpoint, By Organization, By Industry Vertical, And By Geography

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Adobe Systems, Cxense ASA, Evergage, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Localytics, Mixpanel, New Relic, Optimizely, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Upland Software Inc., and Webtrekk GmbH.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Overview

The Digital Intelligence Platform Market is a rapidly growing industry that leverages cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to provide businesses with actionable insights into their operations and customer behavior. These platforms offer a diverse range of applications, including marketing automation, customer experience management, predictive analytics, and fraud detection.

At the core of digital intelligence platforms is the ability to collect and process vast amounts of data from a variety of sources, including websites, social media, and enterprise systems. This data is then analyzed and transformed into actionable insights, allowing businesses to make informed decisions, improve customer engagement, and drive growth.

One of the key benefits of digital intelligence platforms is their ability to provide real-time insights and recommendations, enabling businesses to respond quickly to changes in market conditions or customer behavior. These platforms also offer advanced visualization capabilities, enabling users to easily view and understand complex data patterns and relationships.

In terms of industry applications, digital intelligence platforms are being adopted across a range of sectors, including retail, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. For example, in the retail industry, these platforms can be used to analyze customer shopping patterns and preferences, enabling retailers to personalize their offerings and improve the customer experience.

Trends in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

  • Virtual and Augmented Reality: Platforms are incorporating virtual and augmented reality technologies to enhance the customer experience and provide more engaging and interactive data visualization.

  • Integrating Internet of Things (IoT) Data: Digital intelligence platforms are incorporating IoT data to provide businesses with more comprehensive insights into operational performance and customer behavior.

  • Voice-Enabled Interfaces and Predictive Fraud Detection: Platforms are incorporating voice-enabled interfaces and predictive fraud detection capabilities to provide businesses with more intuitive and user-friendly data analysis tools as well as to help businesses identify and prevent fraudulent activities in real-time.

  • Predictive Inventory Management: Platforms are incorporating predictive inventory management capabilities to improve supply chain management and reduce waste.

  • Predictive Sales Forecasting: Platforms are incorporating predictive sales forecasting capabilities to help businesses accurately forecast future sales trends and allocate resources accordingly.

  • Virtual Assistance: Platforms are incorporating virtual assistance capabilities to provide businesses with more effective and efficient customer service.

  • Automated Customer Segmentation: Platforms are incorporating automated customer segmentation capabilities to provide businesses with more accurate and personalized insights into customer behavior.

  • Real-time Event Tracking: Platforms are incorporating real-time event tracking capabilities, allowing businesses to quickly respond to changing market conditions or customer behavior.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Dynamics

  • Increased data volume: The growth of digital data is driving the demand for digital intelligence platforms that can process, analyze, and make sense of vast amounts of data.

  • Advancements in technology: Technological advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are enabling digital intelligence platforms to provide more sophisticated and accurate insights.

  • Growing demand for real-time insights: Organizations are seeking real-time insights to improve their decision-making and remain competitive in rapidly changing markets.

  • Increase in cloud computing: Cloud computing is growing in popularity as it allows organizations to reduce costs and improve scalability and accessibility.

  • Growing importance of data-driven decision-making: Organizations are recognizing the importance of data-driven decision-making and are seeking digital intelligence platforms to support this approach.

  • Growing demand for automation: Organizations are seeking digital intelligence platforms that can automate routine tasks and reduce manual effort.

  • Predictive Maintenance: Digital intelligence platforms are being used to predict maintenance needs in real-time, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.

  • Edge Computing: Platforms are incorporating edge computing capabilities to enable businesses to process data at the source, reducing latency and improving data accuracy.

  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Integration: Platforms are incorporating RPA capabilities to automate routine tasks and improve operational efficiency.

  • Cross-device Tracking: Platforms are incorporating cross-device tracking capabilities to provide businesses with more comprehensive insights into customer behavior across multiple devices.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Digital Intelligence Platform Market

  • High implementation costs: Digital intelligence platforms can be expensive, which may be a barrier for some organizations, particularly small and medium-sized businesses.

  • Data security and privacy concerns: Data security and privacy concerns may limit the adoption of digital intelligence platforms, particularly among organizations handling sensitive information.

  • Performance limitations: Performance limitations of some digital intelligence platforms, such as slow processing times, can hinder their adoption.

  • Competition from alternative solutions: Alternative solutions, such as traditional analytics and business intelligence tools, may compete with digital intelligence platforms and limit their growth.

  • Dependence on accurate data: The accuracy and quality of the data used by digital intelligence platforms is critical to their success. If the data is inaccurate or incomplete, the insights provided by the platform may also be inaccurate.

Market Segmentation

By Component

  • Engagement Optimization

  • Data Management

  • Analytics

By Touchpoint

  • Mobile

  • Company Website

  • Social Media

  • E-Mail

  • Kiosks & Pos

  • Web

  • Others

By Organization

  • Small & Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

  • Telecommunication & IT

  • Public Sector

  • Healthcare

  • Media & Entertainment

  • BFSI

  • Travel & Hospitality

  • Retail & E-Commerce

  • Others

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Overview by Region

North America’s Digital Intelligence Platform market share is the highest globally. The region is home to many of the world's largest technology companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, which are heavily investing in digital intelligence solutions. Additionally, the region has a well-developed infrastructure and a high level of technological expertise, making it easier for organizations to adopt and integrate digital intelligence platforms.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Digital Intelligence Platform Market share is also huge and is rapidly growing, driven by the growing importance of customer engagement and the rise of mobile usage. The region is home to many of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, such as China and India, which are heavily investing in digital intelligence solutions to improve their competitiveness and meet the needs of their rapidly growing populations. Additionally, the increasing focus on automation and the growing demand for multi-source data integration are driving the growth of the digital intelligence platform market in Asia-Pacific.

Europe is another key market for Digital Intelligence Platform, driven by the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making and the need for real-time insights. The region has a strong tradition of innovation and a well-developed IT infrastructure, which has helped drive the growth of the digital intelligence platform market. Additionally, the growing demand for predictive analytics and the increasing focus on data security and privacy are key factors contributing to the growth of the market in Europe.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Digital Intelligence Platform market share. However the regions have a growing IT infrastructure and a growing pool of skilled personnel, which is helping to drive the growth of the digital intelligence platform market.

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Key Players

The digital intelligence platform market is competitive and is dominated by a number of well-established players, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Tableau, Alteryx, Qlik, TIBCO, Splunk, Looker, SAS, AWS, Power BI, Microstrategy, Zoomdata, Datadog, and Grafana. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the industry through their innovative products, advanced technology, and strong commitment to customer satisfaction. They are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with digital intelligence platforms and are driving the growth and evolution of the market.

