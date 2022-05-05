Digital Freight Brokerage Market to Reach US$ 26 Bn by 2030, TMR Report
Increasing capital investments from venture capitalists leading to entry of small-to-large players in the digital freight brokerage market
Albany NY, United States, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR project the Digital Freight Brokerage Market to expand at a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The extensive use of smartphones and mobile applications for efficient shipping and logistics operations fuels the growth of the digital freight brokerage market. Solutions in the digital freight brokerage market include mobile applications that enables shippers and carriers to interact directly and match their services for transportation and logistics.
The significant rise in volume of container shipping and air freight has led to rapid adoption of digital technologies in the transportation and logistics sector. Consistent efforts of air freight companies to address complexities in air freight management and improve various aspects of the value chain are compelling the need of third-party services, including digital freight brokerage.
Significant capital investments leading to increasing use of technology is favorable to the growth of the digital freight brokerage market. This is attracting a number of small-to-large scale digital freight brokerage companies to enter the fray.
The inclination of established transportation management companies to partner with digital freight brokers is creating new frontiers in the digital freight brokerage market. The announcement of partnership of Uber Freight and Cloud Logistics by E2open to provide added value, flexibility, and control of shipping logistics is a case in point. The move is expected to offer shippers transparency, and an exceptional degree of ease in the current fast-moving market.
Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29144
Digital Freight Brokerage Market – Key Findings of Report
Considerable entry of startups that use novel technologies such as AI and ML to anticipate demand from shippers and carriers is likely to influence the growth of the digital freight brokerage market in the upcoming years. Increasing use of technology is helping to make operations from broker’s end automated and time-efficient, thereby stimulating the demand for digital freight brokerage solutions.
Increasing focus on centralizing logistics processes and operations through mobile applications is expected to assist carriers to match services with shippers and streamline interaction with the same
Roll out of value-added services on mobile platforms for digital freight brokerage attracts shippers and carriers to opt for digital solutions. For instance, value-added service enables real-time monitoring of shipment using an online freight application. Delivery photo, signed invoice for landing, and managing paperwork of delivery process with real-time tracking of shipments are some offerings of value-added services of digital freight brokerage solutions.
Launch of new digital freight brokerage platforms is on the cards of large players in the digital freight brokerage market. For instance, Edge Logistics announced the launch of a digital freight matching platform that offers transparency in the brokerage’s private load board to carriers.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29144
Digital Freight Brokerage Market – Growth Drivers
Substantial demand for digital freight brokerage platforms from large transportation carriers to improve reliability, flexibility, and performance of supply chains drives the digital freight brokerage market
Rapid uptake of advanced technologies in the transportation and logistics sector for the tracking of assets and recording of transactions stimulates demand
How Digital Freight Brokerage Market will recover after covid19 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=29144
Digital Freight Brokerage Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the digital freight brokerage market are;
C.H. Robinson
CEVA Logistics
Coyoye Logistics LLC
DB Schenker Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Panalpina World Transport Ltd.
Transfix
Truckstop.com
uShip Inc.
Cargocentric Inc.
Convoy
DAT Solutions LLC
DHL International GmbH
Cargomatic Inc.
Kintetsu Worl Express
Loadsmart inc.
TGMatrix Limited
Trucker Path Inc.
Uber Freight
Enquire before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=29144
The digital freight brokerage market is segmented as follows;
Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by Platform
Specialized & Generic Marketplaces
Crowd Shipping Platform
Digital Freight Exchange
Tender Platform
Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by Deployment
Desktop
Mobile
Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by Transportation Mode
Roadways
Truck
Trailer
Lorry
Seaways
Airways
Railways
Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by End User
Digital/Virtual Forwarders
Logistics Companies
3PL
Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Oman
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Browse Latest IT & TELECOM Market Research Reports by TMR:
Freight Broker Software Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/freight-broker-software-market.html
Intermodal Freight Transportation Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intermodal-freight-transportation-market.html
Freight Management System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/freight-management-system-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/digital-freight-brokerage-market.htm