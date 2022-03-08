Digital Focus Announces Plans to Integrate Blockchain Technology into School Curriculum in Africa

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / One of Africa's leading financial education voices and Digital Focus Boss, Ajayi Adeshina, has announced the company's next big move, which is to ensure that blockchain technology is integrated in school curriculums in Africa.

He made the big announcement in December 2021, when he launched his book, "The Blockchain Pathway" at the Xclusive Marple Hotel, Dubai.

Adeshina founded Digital Focus Nigeria in 2016.The company has educated over 1000 young people on the career paths in blockchain through her bi-yearly programme, "Blockchain Pathway Conference" and has helped over 500 Nigerians gain relevant strategies and in-demand global skills for scaling, wealth creation and financial independence.

The patron of Blockchain Club LASU, Adeshina believes 99% of students who graduate from tertiary institutions in Africa graduate outdated except for a few that commits themselves to personal developments and trainings.

The 21st century career is driven by technology, and there is no better time than now to begin to incorporate its education in institutions and communities for the21st century youth, especially such revolutionary technologies as the Blockchain Technology. Institutions should keep pace, despite the challenges, and provide the necessary resources and knowledge for students to be able to thrive in the space.

The introduction of blockchain education in school curriculums will greatly fast track it's adoption because there will be no real adoption without education.

Partnering with one of Africa's leading blockchain education hub Alpha Trading Lab (ATL), Ajayi Adeshina created a system that has trained 1200 blockchain experts and 700 blockchain millionaires.

Ajayi Adeshina is a member of blockchain council and a columnist with the organisation, a certified management consultant and fellow, Institute of Management Consultant.

The mission of Digital Focus is to democratise the opportunities in blockchain technology through blockchain education and adoption in Africa.

