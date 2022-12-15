Digital Financial Exchange-DIFX has Officially Partnered with Onramper for Seamless Fiat-Crypto Onramping

KINGSTOWN, ST VINCENT AND GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) , an EU-regulated cross-asset trading platform bridging traditional and digital assets under one roof has officially partnered with Onramper , a fiat to crypto payment orchestrator that combines nine leading gateways in a single widget for increased authorisation success rates.

With this partnership, the exchange has unveiled a new feature known as Buy Crypto which allows its users to buy their favourite cryptocurrency using their debit or credit cards. For DIFX the integration with Onramper helps aggregate multiple on-ramps i.e. payment services and suggests to users the right on-ramp to use for the right cost-effective transaction and success rate depending on their location as well as other factors.

Additionally, the new feature comes as a significant boost to DIFX's mission to increase mass adoption by providing a convenient way for its users to buy their favorite cryptocurrencies. Newcomers to the crypto industry will find the easy payment setup as an additional allure to the exchange that boasts various existing features like a fully-insured wallet, nomination program and cross-asset trading.

How does it work?

Currently, with the debit/credit payment being active, all DIFX users can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and Litecoin. Users would only require to have an active DIFX account to place a purchase. Furthermore, they are not restricted to buying set amounts of crypto but can input any desired amount they wish to buy.

With the Onramper gateway, users will be given the choice of the most cost-effective provider depending on the amount & crypto selection. Once a provider is chosen, users will be redirected to the provider's gateway where they will have to verify their account. Users can also use the "Wire Transfer" option instead of their credit/debit card to buy the mentioned crypto assets. DIFX also stated in their blog update that they will be adding multiple assets to the purchase list in the coming months.

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) is a leading centralized cross-asset crypto exchange launched in 2021 with a mission to bridge traditional and digital markets. It allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include indices, forex, crypto, metals, and commodities, just to name a few. The DIFX fully-insured crypto wallet comes from a partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world.

To begin your journey with Endless Possibilities, download the app now from the iOS or Google Play Store , or visit us at difx.com .

About Onramper

Onramper is a fiat-crypto onramp aggregator. Leading exchanges, wallets and DeFi and Web3 projects use Onramper's API to offer end users an embedded, secure and seamless method to buy or sell cryptocurrency in a KYC-compliant fashion. Based in Amsterdam and having been founded in 2020, the company received $6 million in funding and supports over 16 payment methods in 180+ countries. To learn more visit https://onramper.com/

