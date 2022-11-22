Digital Event to Showcase Powerful Automation Solutions from HEIDENHAIN

-Online opportunity for North Americans to view debuts from SPS Show from Dec. 5-8 at link-

HEIDENHAIN's Automation Web portal for Digital Event

For North Americans to make an appointment for Dec. 5-8, go to this link: https://news.heidenhain.com/automation .

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From HEIDENHAIN, the international leader in precision measurement, comes an opportunity to view the latest standard-setting powerful automation drive system components from six of its brands as debuted at the recent international SPS trade show in Nuremburg, Germany (Nov. 8-10). Running November 28 through December 16, 2022, HEIDENHAIN will host a worldwide digital event for automation at link, with opportunities to join online with appointments available for North Americans over four days (December 5-8).

At this HEIDENHAIN digital event, visitors will discover new inductive rotary encoder variants for robotic applications, a peek into the next generation of inductive scanning, and/or demonstrations of EnDat 3 interface, and more. Besides the latest technology from HEIDENHAIN, others from its family of brands will also be showcased including AMO, ETEL, NUMERIK JENA, RENCO and RSF. Information on applications for medical, semiconductor, electronics and elevator industries will be included.

Specifics highlights during the digital event will include:

The next generation of inductive encoders and new compact rotary encoders for motors with rigorous thermal requirements – inductive ECI 1122 and EQI 1134 and new KCI/KBI variants.

Encoder variants that are opening up new applications in advanced robotics such as the KCI 120D plus , a dual encoder with motor position and joint position measurement in a single device.

Encoder products as secondary options for robot motors with large shaft diameters – AMO WMRA .

Extra-small to extra-large encoder options, many for use in medical technology applications from all HEIDENHAIN brands.

A look into the future of elevators where brake-monitoring switches will no longer be necessary due to the newest in rotary encoders – KCI 419D plus .

PressFit absolute encoders for fast and reliable automated mounting in small axes – ECI 1119 and EQI 1131 versions.

With EnDat, HEIDENHAIN is well established in the area of encoder interface, and at the digital event, the EnDat 3 bus operation with three different encoders will be demonstrated.

Also, in the area of semiconductor and electronics automation, HEIDENHAIN will showcase the latest technology from ETEL including indexing tables, short-stroke actuators for turret handling – RTMB+, TUCANA ST and AQUARIUS ST.

Plan to discover that and more at this HEIDENHAIN digital event for Automation.

More details about products highlighted can be found at HEIDENHAIN’s original SPS show press release at: https://www.heidenhain.com/news/press-releases/heidenhain-at-sps-2022

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA.

More: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

Downloadable digital image at : https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2022/SPS2022.jpg

