The Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to grow by $ 5.61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period

Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the digital English language learning market in APAC and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

Our report on digital English language learning market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of English as a global business language and rise in tourism. In addition, the adoption of English as a global business language is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital English language learning market in APAC analysis includes end-user segment, deployment segment, and geographic landscape.



The digital English language learning market in APAC is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-academic learners

• Academic learners



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• China

• India

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the digitization initiatives in APAC countries as one of the prime reasons driving the digital English language learning market in APAC growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital English language learning market in APAC vendors that include Berlitz Corp., British Council, EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., inlingua International Ltd., LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, and Sanako Oy. Also, the digital English language learning market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

