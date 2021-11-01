Digital Currency Group Raises $700M in Investment Round Led by SoftBank, Attains $10B Valuation

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

Digital Currency Group (DCG), a crypto venture capital company and the parent of CoinDesk, raised $700 million in an investment round led by SoftBank.

  • The round valued the firm at $10 billion and included contributions from GIC Capital, Ribbit Capital and CapitalG, the private equity arm of Google’s holding company, Alphabet, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Marcelo Claure, chief executive of SoftBank, described DCG as the “single-best asset that gives us the diversity of exposure to crypto, A-Z.”

  • As well as being the parent company of CoinDesk, DCG counts digital asset management firm Grayscale and crypto lender Genesis Trading among its subsidiaries.

  • SoftBank’s previous forays into crypto include blockchain analytics firm Elliptic and Block.one’s new subsidiary crypto exchange, Bullish.

Read more: DCG’s $1B Pledge and an SEC Filing Kindle Fresh Speculation on ‘Grayscale Discount’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories