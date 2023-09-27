Digital Creator Serena Kerrigan to Launch SFKTV, a New Platform for Her Content She Calls ‘The Future of TV’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Digital content creator and entrepreneur Serena Kerrigan is set to launch SFKTV, a members-only platform for her own exclusive, longform content, on Oct. 1.

An expansion of Kerrigan’s preexisting SFK brand, SFKTV is described as “the only destination that teaches viewers how to design their future, manifest their dreams and become the main character they were born to be,” according to the release. The platform, SFKTV.com, will debut weekly episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Members can pay $6.90 per month or $69 per year for access.

“SFKTV is the future of television,” Kerrigan says, “and I am so excited to share this exclusive content with my current fans and future followers.”

Kerrigan, who is best known for dishing out dating advice to her audience of nearly one million followers across TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms, in addition to her “Let’s F*cking Date” card games, says she envisions the platform as a place for longform unscripted series, though she wants to venture into scripted as well. Examples of unscripted content include extended Q&As with Kerrigan and behind-the-scenes looks at her various projects, including her campaign for Joe & the Juice, which she describes as a “massive, massive success for the brand.”

“I don’t like to do what everyone else does,” Kerrigan says. “I don’t want to just have a podcast, I don’t want to do Patreon, I want to do something completely true to me.”

“I don’t want to go as far as to say I’m having my own streaming platform,” she adds. “But I hope that this inspires people that they do not need to sit around and wait for someone for the greenlight, that they are completely capable of making their own content.”

