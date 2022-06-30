Digital Covid survey will see UK head into winter ‘blind’ about virus

The official Covid-19 infection survey will be scaled back and digitised, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has announced, amid warnings the UK will head into winter “blind”.

The ONS infection survey was launched at the beginning of the pandemic in England to track how the virus was spreading and provide estimates of case numbers at a local level.

It was later expanded to include hundreds of thousands of people across all four nations of the country.

Officials visited participating households to take swabs and fill out questionnaires every month and the survey was recognised as the “gold standard” for tracking Covid.

The results were seen as crucial for informing the Government’s pandemic response.

But the ONS announced on Thursday the survey would now be scaled back to provide a more “flexible approach” for participants. Questionnaires will now be filled in digitally and swab and blood sample kits submitted via the post.

Dr Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency which partners on the study, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic the work done by the UK Health and Security Agency and the Office for National Statistics has been crucial in enabling us to have a good understanding of the important Covid-19 data, and we are therefore delighted to continue our partnership with them.

“As we learn to live with the virus, the world-leading Covid-19 Infection Survey will work alongside surveillance programmes in care homes and the NHS to help continue to monitor coronavirus and its effects on the UK population.”

Validity of results at risk

One household, which has participated in the survey for over a year, told The Telegraph they were informed by a swabber that the door-to-door testing would come to an end in July.

But scientists have warned the change to the survey’s methodology puts the validity of its results at risk.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said it was “disappointing” and a “mistake” to scale back the survey now and could leave experts “blind” to the prevalence of the virus heading into winter.

He said digitising the survey raises the issue of bias in the response, as some people will be more likely to continue to participate than others.

“There are ways of adjusting for these things, but they’re never that good,” he explained.

“And so the concern here is that, actually, anything that you need to do that will rely more on individuals to do stuff, it’s less likely to get done.

“People who have busy lives, who are working, young, have other things to do, they’ll be less likely to reply.”

Prof Hunter said the response rate will likely decrease, making the conclusions of the survey more uncertain.

“I think that to change it now would be a mistake,” he said. “We can’t carry on with this survey forever, because it does cost a lot of money.

“Personally, I would guess that we would stop it next April, just one more winter.”

He added the survey would be invaluable this autumn to assess the benefit of the booster vaccines and “we won’t really know [their benefit] if we don’t have a proper ONS survey”.

MPs support the move

But some MPs have praised the move as part of the country’s living with Covid plan.

Sir Robert Syms, the veteran Tory MP and a member of the Covid Recovery Group, said: “The Government has rightly decided that we have to live with Covid, and there are now other important priorities for money rather than spend it on the ONS study.”

Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said: “I strongly welcome this important step to living with Covid but let’s hope ministers take the steps necessary to carry us through Autumn’s inevitable seasonal resurgence in respiratory viruses. They must exercise foresight and not panic.”

Sir Ian Diamond, national statistician, said: “The unique value of the Covid-19 Infection Survey has been recognised worldwide.

“The representative sample of people we will continue to test has been carefully designed to track the virus and monitor antibody levels in communities across the UK, efficiently and effectively, as everyone learns to live with Covid-19.”

Prof Sarah Walker, chief investigator of the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “By following people closely over many months, the Covid-19 Infection Survey can find out how previous infection and vaccination work together to change how likely people are to get Covid again – information that is vital to working out who might need “booster” vaccinations in the future.

“Every participant makes a unique contribution, and remains vitally important as we move to this new approach.”

