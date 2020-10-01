Digital channel owner arrested in extortion case, probe underway

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested one person for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a man here, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as AK Choudhary, a resident of Sector 78, Noida.

Police made the arrest after receiving a complaint from a resident of GK 1 where he alleged that some persons on behalf of a digital channel conducted a sting operation on him and threatened to telecast the recording if he failed to cough up Rs 5 crore.

An official statement said :"The accused in connivance with his conduits and with a team of small-time photographers and other aspiring job seekers would identify prospective targets on the basis of their lavish lifestyle and swanky cars etc. Thereafter they would pose as buyers of big farmhouse lands etc and would conduct sting operations on some or other pretext and then hope that the victims will settle minor disputes and legal hassles."

"In the entire process which may continue for months, a video was made and accused was called for his version. Based upon potential, a demand for money was raised and the process of intimidation and demands started," the statement added.

Police also revealed that accused AK Choudhary has various previous involvements of theft and cheating in Delhi and UP. (ANI)

