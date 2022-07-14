Digital Banking Solutions Provider Apiture Announces $29 Million Funding Round

Investment will accelerate digital banking platform enhancements and help company scale to meet growing demand

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, announced the closing of a $29 million fundraising round led by Live Oak Bank, with participation from other existing investors. The investment brings the total funding raised by Apiture to $69 million since its inception in 2017.

Apiture will use the additional capital to expand its sales and marketing efforts, accelerate product development initiatives, and meet increased market demand for the Apiture Digital Banking Platform , which serves more than 300 banks and credit unions throughout the United States.

"Our platform is built by bankers, for bankers, which uniquely positions Apiture to deliver best-in-class solutions that help financial institutions of all sizes level the playing field with national brands," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "We appreciate the confidence our existing investors have demonstrated in our business through this fundraising round. It is worth noting that two-thirds of the capital we have raised in this round has come from investors that are also Apiture clients, including Live Oak Bank, Pinnacle Bank, and BHG Financial. Their investment both underscores and reinforces the strength of Apiture's solutions in a competitive market."

"Financial institutions are keenly aware of the importance of digital channels and the need to elevate the online and mobile banking experience for their consumer and business customers," said Stephanie Mann, Live Oak Bank Chief Strategy Officer. "We are thrilled to support Apiture as it accelerates enhancements to its cloud-based, API-first technology platform while scaling to serve a growing number of banks and credit unions."

Apiture has gained significant industry recognition following the introduction of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform in February 2022. Recent awards include selection as Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider by FinTech Futures in its 2022 Banking Tech Awards USA and Overall Leader by Javelin Strategy & Research in its 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard. The company was also named to the 2022 American Banker Best Places to Work in Fintech list for the fourth consecutive year.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

