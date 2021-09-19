Digital Artist Imagines Mahindra XUV700 GT With Redesigned Exterior, Looks Class Apart

Mahindra has recently revealed its latest offering, the XUV700 for the Indian market and also announced the starting price giving us the clear idea on the segmentation of the SUV. The successor to their much loved vehicle the XUV500, the XUV700 has taken the industry by storm thanks to its pricing and features. Now, a digital artist Vishnu Suresh known by the name Zephyr Designs on Instagram shared a rendered rally-ready version of the XUV700 GT.

The SUV has been given a much more sleeker and classy design than the actual bulky exterior design of the base model. To add to the style values, wheel arches have been made broader so that it can accommodate the 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero tyres with black aftermarket alloy wheels.

On the front side of the car there is an all-new grille that looks more subtle in comparison to the heavy grille in the actual car. The grille in the reimagined version is blacked out and has a GT badge. Bonnet and bumper have also been heavily modified. At the back of the car there is an LED light strip that connects the taillights and is also present at the tailgate. Other noticeable aspects include the Brembo brake calipers and big discs.

In general, all-new Mahindra XUV 700 GT comes in two models namely MX and AX (AdrenoX). The two vehicles are made available in 2.2 litre diesel and 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engines. Both the cars give the buyers an option of choosing between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT gearbox for transmission duties.

The 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine churns out 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. Whereas, the 2.2 litre diesel oil burner in the MX variant produces 155 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. The AX model on the other hand generates 185 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque. The latest car is home to 18-inch wheels which look slightly small when compared to the size of the entire SUV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here