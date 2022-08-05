Digital Ally Inc. Partners with Platinum-Selling Artist O.A.R. on IndyCar

SHIELD CLEANSERS #30 IndyCar will feature special design promoting
popular band in the Music City Grand Prix

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the Holding Company), today announced that its Shield Cleansers #30 IndyCar will feature a special co-branded design with popular band O.A.R. and use the weekend to promote its newest subsidiary, Kustom440 Inc.

The partnership was put together in collaboration with High Rock Vodka and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) to present a unique livery in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 7. Digital Ally’s livery in Nashville will feature O.A.R.’ s logo and branding on Christian Lundgaard’s #30 car. Additionally, O.A.R. will perform as part of its United States tour at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Saturday, August 6, the night before the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Kustom 440’s parent company Digital Ally Inc., will be in Nashville for the Music City Grand Prix – cheering on the Shield #30 race car of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Kustom440 produced its first event, in May in Louisville, KY which featured a concert by Warner Nashville country music artist Randall King the night prior to the Kentucky Derby.

“We are excited to partner with O.A.R. and their tour in the U.S. Kustom 440 began producing concerts earlier this year and we love all things music,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Our team will set the new standard for live experiences, and we thank O.A.R., RLL and High Rock for partnering with us in the Music City.”

Kustom 440, a wholly-owned operating company of Digital Ally, is the latest addition to the Holding Company’s growing group of subsidiaries, which are being established as part of DGLY’s previously announced plan to diversify its product and service offerings. Kustom 440 leverages relationships built through various venues and partnerships to market & produce unique, customizable live experiences. Kustom 440 will also utilize existing synergies between the Holding Company’s other subsidiaries, such as its primary and secondary ticketing platform TicketSmarter. Visit TicketSmarter.com for more information or to purchase event tickets.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation, and organizational synergies.

About O.A.R.

O.A.R. might just be music’s biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world. The group—Marc Roberge [lead vocals, guitar], Richard On [lead guitar, backing vocals], Chris Culos [drums], Benj Gershman [bass], and Jerry DePizzo [saxophone, guitar, backing vocals] accompanied by Mikel Paris [keys, backing vocals, percussion], and Jon Lampley [trumpet, backing vocals]—ring in 25 years together by strengthening this special bond with audiences everywhere.

The implications of this secret have become downright mythic over the years since their first performance at a middle school talent show. Tens of thousands of hours later, they sold out Madison Square Garden for the first time in 2006 only to repeat this feat the next year. Along the way, two singles—“Love and Memories” and “Peace”—and the live album Any Time Now went gold as “Shattered” achieved platinum status. The 2011 anthem “Heaven” emerged as their most successful song on the West Coast. 2019’s The Mighty marked the group’s third consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard Top 200. Piquing the curiosity of media, they’ve incited think pieces by everyone from the New York Times to Sports Illustrated and performed on The Today Show, The Tonight Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony, the ESPYS, and more. They did it all on their own terms.

Beyond indulging their own community, O.A.R. gives back as well. The band’s Heard The World Fund supports youth, education, and the under-served in the United States, raising, and contributing millions to benefit various schools, students, and organizations. They established a scholarship at their alma mater, the Ohio State University, and provide scholarships to veterans and gold star families via Folds of Honor. The Concert For Dreams, performed at NYC’s famous Beacon Theater, raised north of $1 million for Garden of Dreams. Additionally, the band has gone to bat for causes, including Connor’s Cure, standing up to pediatric cancer, raising and donating over $100,000.

For additional Digital Ally Inc. news and information please visit DigitalAllyCompanies.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Contact Information
Bryan Pettigrew
Digital Ally, Inc.
913-565-2434
info@digitalallyinc.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


